Caley Thistle complete loan move for Dundee defender Cammy Kerr

Caley Thistle have completed a loan deal for long-serving Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.

Right-back Kerr, who recently celebrated his testimonial season at Dens Park, was made available by Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty earlier this month.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson has now moved quickly to land 28-year-old Kerr on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm this signing of right-back Cammy Kerr on loan from Dundee until the end of the season. Welcome to Inverness, Cammy! 🔴🔵 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/M4TVrXFZYG pic.twitter.com/QVslKGD0iA — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 25, 2024

Kerr has made 271 appearances for the Dark Blues, but has played just 12 times this season for the Premiership club.

Kerr was believed to be attracting interest from top-flight and rival Championship sides.

He becomes Ferguson’s third addition of the January transfer window, following the loan arrivals of defender James Carragher and striker Alex Samuel.

Ferguson is keen to beef up his options before next Thursday’s deadline, and it is thought the Caley Jags boss would also like another attacker in to help the frontline.

Inverness, who are eighth in the division, face second-top Raith Rovers this weekend following last Saturday’s 4-0 Scottish Cup win against Broomhill, which has earned them a fifth-round home tie against Hibs on February 10.