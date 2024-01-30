Teddy Jenks says senior breakthrough at Aberdeen made him eager to return to Scotland with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teddy Jenks says senior breakthrough at Aberdeen made him eager to return to Scotland with Ross County

Midfielder Jenks, who spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Dons, has joined County on loan from Forest Green Rovers.

By Andy Skinner
Teddy Jenks in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Teddy Jenks in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Teddy Jenks counts his spell with Aberdeen as the most productive of his career – and says it made him eager to take up Ross County’s offer of a return to Scotland.

Midfielder Jenks has joined the Staggies on loan from English League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers last week, in time to make his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Premiership leaders Celtic.

Jenks was handed his first sustained run of senior football when he spent the duration of the 2021-22 campaign on loan to Aberdeen from Brighton.

He went on to make 24 appearances for the Dons, netting twice, in a season which saw him feature under both Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin.

Teddy Jenks celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against St Johnstone.
Teddy Jenks celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

It proved to be a difficult campaign for the Pittodrie side, who finished 10th in the Premiership table, however, Jenks regards it as being an important part of his development.

Having spent last season on loan with Crawley, where he made 21 outings before joining Forest Green permanently in the summer, Jenks was keen to grasp the opportunity of a return to the Scottish Premiership.

Jenks said: “It’s nice to be back in Scotland.

“As soon as my agent came up with Ross County, I said ‘let’s do it’ straight away.

“I desperately wanted to come back up here, so when Ross County came in it was a no-brainer.

Ross County's Teddy Jenks.
Ross County’s Teddy Jenks. Image: SNS.

“Looking back I think the most important part of my development so far in my career was at Aberdeen.

“I had some great memories there – probably my favourite so far.

“If I can replicate things I did there, and the feelings we had in that team, it will be nice.”

Teddy Jenks cherishes memory of first senior goal at Livingston

County are back in action on Tuesday, when they make a crucial trip to face bottom side Livingston.

The Staggies occupy 11th spot, but have a six-point cushion over Livi at present.

A victory for Derek Adams’ side would move them level on points with both Motherwell and St Johnstone above them.

Almondvale holds fond memories for Jenks, who netted on his league debut for the Dons in a 2-1 victory over David Martindale’s side in August 2021.

The 21-year-old added: “My first senior goal was at Livi, so I have good memories. It was not so nice the second time, but the first time was good.

Teddy Jenks celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Teddy Jenks celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.

“If I can do that again I would be buzzing, but the main thing would be the three points.

“I don’t like the plastic pitches so much, it’s not too good on my knees, but it’s the same for all the lads I think.

“We would do anything for three points so we are going to bring it on Tuesday.”

New-look Ross County looking to build on strong Parkhead showing

Jenks was one of four debutants in the Staggies’ line-up against Celtic on Saturday, with the Dingwall side falling to defeat courtesy of a heavily-deflected Alistair Johnston strike within the opening minute.

The Englishman feels his newly-constructed side showed strong foundations which he is determined to build on in West Lothian.

Jenks added: “I thought we performed really well as a team. We caused them some problems and kept theirs quite minimal.

Ross County's Teddy Jenks in action against Celtic.
Ross County’s Teddy Jenks in action against Celtic. Image: PA.

“It was a good game. We were unfortunate with the result as I thought we probably could have got something out of it.

“We looked like a team first and foremost, everyone gelled quite well together.

“The manager gave us a clear understanding of what we needed to do for him, and I think everyone stuck to that plan really well.

“We looked like a team that had been playing together for a while, so I was pleased.

“If we can bring the energy and the quality that we brought on Saturday, we should be looking to get something out of that.

“No disrespect to Livi, but Celtic are probably the best team in the league. They (Livi) will probably be on a bit of a low.

Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“I know we didn’t win the game (against Celtic), but the attitude was quite positive after the game.

“I think the feeling around the place is quite happy, so we should be looking to go there and pick up three points.”

