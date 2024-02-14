Caley Thistle’s Everton loanee Sean McAllister on being used upfront, history with Duncan Ferguson and Toffees future

On-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister hopes to provide spark and goals upfront for Caley Thistle until the end of the season – insisting he is comfortable as a striker.

On Saturday, with forward Alex Samuel sidelined with a broken hand, the 20-year-old deadline day signing was handed his first start for the Championship club.

Snapped up by Everton legend – now Inverness boss – Duncan Ferguson, McAllister led the attack alongside Billy Mckay in the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat against top-flight opponents Hibs.

The midfielder was delighted to be given his chance to shine in such a high-profile contest, having not yet played a first-team senior game for his English Premier League side.

He said: “It was a great experience to start last Saturday, playing in front of the fans. It was just a pity about the result.

“I enjoyed playing further up the pitch, trying to to create chances and score goals. I have played in that position before.

“We stayed in that game for so long and a couple of errors let us down in the end.

“Our goal (a stoppage-time volley from Aaron Doran) came too late (to make a difference).”

McAllister seeks to improve at Caley Thistle

McAllister was advised by fellow Northern Irish under-21 team-mate Aaron Donnelly, who is on loan with Premiership side Dundee, to take the loan switch to Inverness to gain some valuable first-team experience.

And he feels having the chance to work under Ferguson again will bring the best out in him.

He said: “The gaffer was at Everton and I trained under him before. I seen what he was like, so I didn’t think twice about coming up and playing under him before.

“He’s been great since I have come in, really helpful to me.

“He is pushing me and making me into a better player. He gets the best from the squad and makes you want to work harder for him.

“I hope I can bring something different to the group, so we can keep pushing up the table.

“I like to be exciting and get forward to try and create things and score goals, while also doing the defensive side of my job as well.”

Everton contract thoughts on ice

McAllister started his career at Dungannon Swifts before joining Everton in 2019.

A central figure in the Everton under-21s this season, including serving as skipper, he is out of contract at his parent club this summer – but he’s only thinking of impressing in the Highlands.

He added: “I am not focused too much on the contract side of things – my focus is on Inverness and helping get up the table and playing the best that I can.”

Caley Thistle, who are eighth in the Championship, host third-placed Partick Thistle this Saturday, seven days before a crunch clash at basement side Arbroath.