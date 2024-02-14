Caley Thistle’s Everton loanee Sean McAllister on being used upfront, history with Duncan Ferguson and Toffees future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Everton loanee Sean McAllister on being used upfront, history with Duncan Ferguson and Toffees future

The Northern Ireland under-21 star is confident Everton legend Ferguson will improve him during his loan stint.

By Paul Chalk
Sean McAllister is on loan at Caley Thistle from Everton. Image: SNS.
Sean McAllister is on loan at Caley Thistle from Everton. Image: SNS.

On-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister hopes to provide spark and goals upfront for Caley Thistle until the end of the season – insisting he is comfortable as a striker.

On Saturday, with forward Alex Samuel sidelined with a broken hand, the 20-year-old deadline day signing was handed his first start for the Championship club.

Snapped up by Everton legend – now Inverness boss – Duncan Ferguson, McAllister led the attack alongside Billy Mckay in the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat against top-flight opponents Hibs.

Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Midfielder Sean McAllister. Image: SNS.

The midfielder was delighted to be given his chance to shine in such a high-profile contest, having not yet played a first-team senior game for his English Premier League side.

He said: “It was a great experience to start last Saturday, playing in front of the fans. It was just a pity about the result.

“I enjoyed playing further up the pitch, trying to to create chances and score goals. I have played in that position before.

“We stayed in that game for so long and a couple of errors let us down in the end.

“Our goal (a stoppage-time volley from Aaron Doran) came too late (to make a difference).”

McAllister seeks to improve at Caley Thistle

McAllister was advised by fellow Northern Irish under-21 team-mate Aaron Donnelly, who is on loan with Premiership side Dundee, to take the loan switch to Inverness to gain some valuable first-team experience.

And he feels having the chance to work under Ferguson again will bring the best out in him.

He said: “The gaffer was at Everton and I trained under him before. I seen what he was like, so I didn’t think twice about coming up and playing under him before.

“He’s been great since I have come in, really helpful to me.

“He is pushing me and making me into a better player. He gets the best from the squad and makes you want to work harder for him.

“I hope I can bring something different to the group, so we can keep pushing up the table.

“I like to be exciting and get forward to try and create things and score goals, while also doing the defensive side of my job as well.”

Everton contract thoughts on ice

McAllister started his career at Dungannon Swifts before joining Everton in 2019.

A central figure in the Everton under-21s this season, including serving as skipper, he is out of contract at his parent club this summer – but he’s only thinking of impressing in the Highlands.

He added: “I am not focused too much on the contract side of things – my focus is on Inverness and helping get up the table and playing the best that I can.”

Caley Thistle, who are eighth in the Championship, host third-placed Partick Thistle this Saturday, seven days before a crunch clash at basement side Arbroath.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
War looming over Caley Thistle battery storage plan as dozens of councillors launch bid…
Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 up against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski's value increasing on a weekly basis at Aberdeen
Hibernian's Elie Youan and Inverness defender James Carragher.
Duncan Ferguson takes positives from young defenders' showing in Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup exit…
Pupils are served a healthy breakfast at the clubs
Inverness Caley Thistle's breakfast club gives pupils extra time
Caley Thistle's Cammy Kerr keeps tabs on Hibernian's Jordan Obita. Image: SNS.
Cammy Kerr urges Caley Thistle to prove Championship qualities
Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner (R) with chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Credit where credit's due to Caley Thistle chiefs over battery storage plan…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women not letting 'blip' against SWF Championship leaders affect promotion hopes, says…
Hibernian's Myziane Maolida scores to make it 1-0 at Inverness. Image: SNS.
Duncan Ferguson: Slip-ups cost Caley Thistle in defeat to Hibs
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour, right, in action against Queen's Park.
Caley Thistle's Charlie Gilmour revels in run with top-table target
Duncan Ferguson after winning the FA Cup final against Manchester United in 1995.
Duncan Ferguson: Winning Caley Thistle the Scottish Cup would beat my FA Cup triumph…

Conversation