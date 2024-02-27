Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle battled for precious point against Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle battled for precious point against Dunfermline

Inverness injuries stack up as the Highlanders remain ninth after 0-0 draw against Dunfermline Athletic.

By Paul Chalk
Frustrated Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson praised his patched-up Caley Thistle side for putting another Championship point on the board with a 0-0 draw against Dunfermline.

A missed spot-kick by Billy Mckay in the first half was the key moment as, try as they might, neither side could find a way through.

It leaves ICT ninth in the table, seven points in front of Arbroath, and two points away from the Pars, who dropped to eighth.

Ferguson’s team are now 10 points away from the top four, a place occupied by Morton, who drew at Raith Rovers.

ICT forward Billy Mckay’s penalty was saved by Deniz Mehmet. Images: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Clean sheet was plus point – boss

Ferguson was largely positive after seeing his players battle to the end, despite not netting the win.

He said: “I was actually pleased. I was disappointed not to score, but pleased with the clean sheet because we’re down to the bare bones now.

“We’ve got a lot of injuries. There were a lot of boys playing out of position.

“We asked Wallace Duffy to come in and he hadn’t trained for four weeks.

“In the end we never created too many chances, although Danny Devine had three headers, none on target.

“The big moment was the penalty in a game of few chances.

“They went round our goalie and Danny was magnificent, clearing it off the line.

“I’m made up with the clean sheet – it’s a point. Of course, we want to be winning at home and haven’t win here for a long time, but we never got beat.”

Inverness defender James Carragher and Dunfermline’s Alex Jakubiak.

‘Boys putting everything into’ games

ICT have now not won a league game at the Caledonian Stadium since November 11.

Ferguson seemed upset with some boos from the crowd at full-time, but said: “I think that’s just normal, isn’t it. We’ve not won at home for a long time.

“It’s understandable, but the players put absolutely everything into the match and we had just four outfield subs.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.

“Cammy Kerr played centre midfield and was fantastic.

“The boys are putting everything into it and we need the fans with us all the way.

“It’s going to be a long, hard road. Results have gone against us tonight but we can’t worry about that.

“We’re undefeated in three so we are picking up points.

“Unfortunately Nathan Shaw looks like he has picked up a tight hamstring and he is a key player for us. We really are light in numbers.”

Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Draw was fair outcome for McPake

Dunfermline manager James McPake said: “On the balance of chances, taking away the penalty, it was a fair result.

“There wasn’t a lot happening in the game. We looked solid enough and they defended their box pretty well.

“Alex Jakubiak had one cleared off the line after a good bit of play and a good chance. Danny Devine does really well to clear it off the line.

“Apart from those, there was nothing really clear-cut. It was two teams battling in tough conditions. It’s another point and we’re delighted to keep the clean sheet and we looked solid again.”

This weekend, ICT are away to Morton, who have shot from bottom place around Christmas to fourth in the table, putting themselves firmly in the promotion mix.

Their 0-0 draw at title-chasing Raith Rovers takes their unbeaten run to 16 matches.

