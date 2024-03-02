Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage laps up pressure matches in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage laps up pressure matches in Scotland

The former Liverpool, and Newcastle United youth player is settling in well after deadline day move to Scottish Premiership side Inverness.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage.
Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage. Image: SNS

Remi Savage is relishing the switch from academy football in England to chasing crucial points with Caley Thistle in the cut-and-thrust Scottish Championship.

The 22-year-old, who previously moved from Liverpool to Newcastle for £250,000 in 2021, was handed the chance to step into senior football with Inverness last month.

Highlanders boss Duncan Ferguson made Savage his sole permanent capture of the winter window and the left-sided defender has made six appearances already.

A 3-2 debut win at Raith Rovers has been followed by a narrow loss to Queen’s Park and league draws against Partick Thistle, Arbroath and Dunfermline Athletic. He even opened his scoring account against Partick.

Savage also played in the 3-1 home Scottish Cup defeat against Premiership visitors Hibs. 

Remi Savage, right, and Dunfermline’s Alex Jakubiak in action on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

Joining a largely young pool of players has helped Savage settle in quickly in the Highlands.

He said: “The Scottish Championship is really competitive – every game means something.

Every team’s level is high. Anything can happen in games.

“It has been a real change compared to academy football.

“I have adapted well and enjoyed it. I just want to keep improving game by game.

“I’m really enjoying it. I am settling in well.

“It’s a good group of lads to join. It’s quite a young group, which is helpful to me as a young player coming into men’s football.”

Team effort earned ICT shut-out

Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline was only ICT’s fourth league shut-out of the campaign and Savage insists the effort came from not just the back-line and goalkeeper.

He said: “As a defender, keeping a clean sheet is the main thing you’re looking for.

“But it is not just the defenders who should get credit. It is down to how we defend as a team.

“I think we really defended well on Tuesday and hopefully we can do the same on Saturday.”

Full focus on winning in Greenock

Saturday sees ninth-placed Inverness take on a Morton team on a 16-match unbeaten surge – including 11 wins – with the Ton now just one point outside the top three.

However, Savage says there is enough quality on board at Caley Thistle for Ferguson’s men to cause an upset and land a victory.

He said: “I expect a good game, with two teams going out to win it.

“Morton are higher up the table, but we’re confident we can go and get three points.

“As a group, we will try and perform well, give 100%, and hopefully three points come back to Inverness.

“We believe it’s a game we can win, and we will do everything we can to get three points.

“We have just got to go and play our game – we can’t think about how well they are playing and the run they’re on.”

Squad believe they can avoid drop

Moving out of the dreaded relegation play-off position is the goal for Caley Thistle and ex-Liverpool youth player Savage is sure they won’t be there after these final 10 fixtures.

He added: “We are confident we can avoid the relegation play-off spot. We just need to turn our good performances into results.

“In this league, you win a few games and you can shoot right up the table. We really believe, as a group, in what the manager is doing.”

