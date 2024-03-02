Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage laps up pressure matches in Scotland

Remi Savage is relishing the switch from academy football in England to chasing crucial points with Caley Thistle in the cut-and-thrust Scottish Championship.

The 22-year-old, who previously moved from Liverpool to Newcastle for £250,000 in 2021, was handed the chance to step into senior football with Inverness last month.

Highlanders boss Duncan Ferguson made Savage his sole permanent capture of the winter window and the left-sided defender has made six appearances already.

A 3-2 debut win at Raith Rovers has been followed by a narrow loss to Queen’s Park and league draws against Partick Thistle, Arbroath and Dunfermline Athletic. He even opened his scoring account against Partick.

Savage also played in the 3-1 home Scottish Cup defeat against Premiership visitors Hibs.

Joining a largely young pool of players has helped Savage settle in quickly in the Highlands.

He said: “The Scottish Championship is really competitive – every game means something.

Every team’s level is high. Anything can happen in games.

“It has been a real change compared to academy football.

“I have adapted well and enjoyed it. I just want to keep improving game by game.

“I’m really enjoying it. I am settling in well.

“It’s a good group of lads to join. It’s quite a young group, which is helpful to me as a young player coming into men’s football.”

Team effort earned ICT shut-out

Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline was only ICT’s fourth league shut-out of the campaign and Savage insists the effort came from not just the back-line and goalkeeper.

He said: “As a defender, keeping a clean sheet is the main thing you’re looking for.

“But it is not just the defenders who should get credit. It is down to how we defend as a team.

“I think we really defended well on Tuesday and hopefully we can do the same on Saturday.”

Full focus on winning in Greenock

Saturday sees ninth-placed Inverness take on a Morton team on a 16-match unbeaten surge – including 11 wins – with the Ton now just one point outside the top three.

However, Savage says there is enough quality on board at Caley Thistle for Ferguson’s men to cause an upset and land a victory.

He said: “I expect a good game, with two teams going out to win it.

“Morton are higher up the table, but we’re confident we can go and get three points.

“As a group, we will try and perform well, give 100%, and hopefully three points come back to Inverness.

“We believe it’s a game we can win, and we will do everything we can to get three points.

“We have just got to go and play our game – we can’t think about how well they are playing and the run they’re on.”

Squad believe they can avoid drop

Moving out of the dreaded relegation play-off position is the goal for Caley Thistle and ex-Liverpool youth player Savage is sure they won’t be there after these final 10 fixtures.

He added: “We are confident we can avoid the relegation play-off spot. We just need to turn our good performances into results.

“In this league, you win a few games and you can shoot right up the table. We really believe, as a group, in what the manager is doing.”