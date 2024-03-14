Duncan Ferguson tips Caley Thistle’s season to go the distance again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson tips Caley Thistle’s season to go the distance again

The Inverness manager believes, for a second successive year, it could take until the last kick for Championship places to be decided.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.
Duncan Ferguson sees no reason why his Caley Thistle team’s pursuit of points won’t go all the way to the final night of the Championship season.

The second-tier of Scottish football had everything decided on week 36 last term, with Inverness losing 2-1 to Ayr United and missing out on a top-four spot as a result.

A six-match winning run under Billy Dodds took last year’s Scottish Cup runners-up into a promotion place, but the slip-up against the Honest Men denied them a second successive shot at a step-up.

There has been a change this season at Ayr, with former Celtic, Scotland and Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown replacing Lee Bullen.

And they are the visitors to Inverness on Saturday as ICT seek to win their first home league game in four months – since defeating Ayr 3-1 in November. 

Ninth-placed Caley Thistle will leapfrog Ayr and could move as high as sixth in an ultra-competitive division below title contenders Dundee United and Raith Rovers.

With eight games remaining, ICT sit just six points below fourth-placed Morton, albeit having played one match more than Ton.

Beating Ayr is ‘crucial’ – Ferguson

Inverness are on a five-game unbeaten run, but with four draws within that sequence, and manager Ferguson reckons Friday, May 3, when Morton head north might be the date final places are decided.

He said: “We expect it to go all the way. It has been a long, tough season.

“Apart from the top two, all the teams seem very similar to one another.

“I think it will go to the wire.

“A win on Saturday would give us a real boost to move towards mid-table. We have a massive away game after that away to Dundee United, so this one against Ayr is crucial.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS. 

Strong on road, struggling at home

Ferguson has already voiced his concern about their “crippling” home results this week, but he hopes having the chance to overtake Ayr will provide the edge for ICT.

He said: “It’s good motivation to know we can go above Ayr.

“The big one for us is to try and address the home form.

“That should be giving us the motivation because we’ve not won here (in the league) for months and months.  That has put us under real pressure.

“Our away record is the third-best in the division (after Dundee United and Raith Rovers). It has been fantastic.

“Our home form has been shocking, so we need to turn that around at the weekend.”

Clean sheets could be ‘an extra point’

Inverness currently have the fifth-best goal difference in the Championship, aided by three successive shut-outs.

Ferguson reckons becoming harder to score against has been the foundation for their improvement last and this month.

He added: “Keeping clean sheets is important. You then only need one goal to win a game.

“We’re a good team and defensively we have tightened up.

“It’s about getting the balance where we create the chances and take our chances. We played well against Airdrie (in the 0-0 home draw) on Saturday without creating too many chances, although I felt we were the better team.

“When we won 2-0 at Morton recently, we also played well, so we are on a good bit of form.

“The clean sheets could well help us achieve what would be like an extra point if it goes down to the wire.”

