Duncan Ferguson out to address Caley Thistle’s ‘crippling’ home form – after FOUR-MONTH win drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson out to address Caley Thistle’s ‘crippling’ home form – after FOUR-MONTH win drought

After four months without a home league victory, improving Inverness are targeting three points against Scott Brown's Ayr United this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Manager Duncan Ferguson insists Caley Thistle must address their home results finally start pulling away from the drop-zone in the Championship.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Airdrie offered plenty of positives in terms of the way the team played, but they lacked the killer touch to see off the fifth-placed visiting Diamonds.

Such is the tight nature of the division, a home win would have taken the Highlanders up to sixth position and to within four points of fourth-placed Morton – albeit having played one match more.

In terms of home results, ICT have the joint worst record of just 12 points, along with basement side Arbroath.

On their travels, their 19 points are only bettered by leaders Dundee United (33 away points) and second-placed Raith Rovers (28 away points).

Inverness have now gone four months without winning a league game on home soil, with their 3-1 win over Ayr United on November 11 being their last such success.

Fans ‘stuck with’ ICT on Saturday

With Scott Brown’s eighth-placed Ayr visiting this weekend, Ferguson knows Inverness must tuck away chances to secure only their third Caledonian Stadium league victory this term.

He said: “Unfortunately, we couldn’t win at home again on Saturday, but the fans stuck with us.

“Conditions were a bit better than they have been, so hopefully as conditions improve, our performance will get better and better.

“Our home form has been poor, which is concerning, and those results here have put us under pressure.

“Away from home, we have been absolutely excellent and looked like a really good team.

“We looked like a good team against Airdrie, but we could not put the ball in the net – the home form is crippling us.

“Ayr United this Saturday, back at home, is massive, so we go again.”

Ferguson ‘delighted’ with full-back Duffy

Defender Wallace Duffy has impressed Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson after playing through a thigh injury in recent weeks. Image: SNS.

Inverness are now five successive games without a loss, although four of those have ended in draws.

One big positive is they have kept clean sheets in their last three outings, which delights the boss.

Ferguson said: “We have tightened up at the back. I thought the defensive line of Danny Devine, James Carragher and Remi Savage have been excellent.

“Wallace Duffy has come into the team from nowhere and played the last three games – I am delighted with him. I never even thought he could get himself fit.”

ICT were pushing for the winner

Ferguson was delighted to have more than matched Airdrie, who are pushing hard for a top-four spot and praised his men for looking the likeliest to win at the weekend.

He added: “I couldn’t fault any of the players against Airdrie. We just never got that chance.

“Airdrie are a good technical team and they have got nice patterns, but we restricted them to very little, although we never had many (chances) ourselves. That said, we were the team in the ascendency and pushing for the goal.

“It just didn’t fall for us, but I thought our overall play was good. We switched the play well and we zipped the ball about. There were no poor performances. They gave 100%.”

More from Caley Thistle

IC striker Alex Samuel tussles with Airdrie's Charlie Telfer.
Hospital visits won't stop Alex Samuel giving his all for Caley Thistle cause
ICT's Billy McKay and Airdrie's Kanayo Megwa.
Caley Thistle lacked killer touch in 0-0 draw against Airdrie
Samson Lawal, who is on loan at Caley Thistle from Livingston until the end of the season.
Samson Lawal wants to put on a show for Caley Thistle fans
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
'Keep Fairways Green': Community councils unite to oppose battery storage plan ahead of crucial…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
'Big blow' for Caley Thistle as injury hits Everton loanee Sean McAllister
Cameron Ferguson in action for Newcastle under-21s. Image: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock
Duncan Ferguson's son Cameron in frame for Caley Thistle deal
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, with club chairman Ross Morrison.
Caley Thistle chairman hails 'force of nature' boss Duncan Ferguson
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
Revealed: The 30 Highland councillors calling for a rethink of Caley Thistle's battery storage…
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
Legal challenge could halt vital vote on Caley Thistle battery farm plan
Caley Thistle midfielder Max Anderson, right, in action against Morton.
Max Anderson highlights value of Cammy Kerr to Caley Thistle

Conversation