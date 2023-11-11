Delight for Duncan Ferguson as Caley Thistle climb out of ninth spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delight for Duncan Ferguson as Caley Thistle climb out of ninth spot

Inverness sweep past Ayr United to move up to eighth and pull many rivals closer in the Championship.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
David Wotherspoon celebrates his opening goal for Inverness against Ayr United. Images: SNS Group/Craig Brown
David Wotherspoon celebrates his opening goal for Inverness against Ayr United. Images: SNS Group/Craig Brown

Manager Duncan Ferguson praised his ruthless Caley Thistle side as they swept to a 3-1 home Championship victory against Ayr United.

It was a largely impressive display and it finally lifted ICT from ninth to eighth, above Arbroath on goal difference.

They are now, however, now five points off fourth position, with games in hand to boot on several rivals.

This was only Ferguson’s fifth game in charge of ICT and followed an unbeaten start with eight points banked including last week’s 1-1 draw at leaders Dundee United.

David Wotherspoon scored his second goal in three games to give Caley Jags the interval lead and a largely deflected strike soon doubled the advantage.

On the cusp of half-time, Billy Mckay’s penalty had ICT cruising at 3-0 up.

Jamie Murphy’s spot-kick on the hour offered Ayr hope, but overall this was a fine day a the office as Ferguson’s tenure stretches to three wins and two draws so far.

Ferguson – ‘We were worthy winners’

Ferguson praised his players for picking up the pace when needed in the first half to take the game out of sight for Ayr.

He said: “I thought Ayr started better than us. We couldn’t get to the ball and put as much pressure on as we wanted to do.

“From the second part of the first half, we started connecting well and tried to get our passes off a bit quicker. We scored some good goals.

“It was a good performance and it was great to be 3-0 up at half-time.

“A wee bit of complacency maybe set in, which was a bit disappointing, because we talked about that at half-time.

“They got back into the game with the penalty, which gave us a wee bit of a problem. In the main, we were worthy winners.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.

Making a move towards mid-table

And the manager was chuffed this latest win saw them move up a place in the table.

He added: “It’s good we’re now out of the bottom two. We had picked up a lot of points but didn’t seem to be moving.

“We always want more. It’s another result and now we want another one next week to push right into the pack.

“I’m really pleased with the return and with how the players are grasping my ideas and they are buying into it, which is always easier after the first result.

“To be fair, the fans also showed a lot of patience. The first 10-15 minutes were a non-event with injuries but, when we got our passing game going, we showed how good we can be.”

Ayr manager Lee Bullen made three changes from the team which let a 2-0 lead slip in a 2-2 draw against Queen’s Park. In came Nick McAllister, Mark McKenzie and Jay Senga for Elicha Ahui, Jack Young and Ahkeem Rose.

Ayr were forced into an early switch when defender George Stanger seemed to injure his shoulder in a fall and was replaced by Finn Ecrepont.

Inverness, who were unchanged from last week, were knocking the ball about well, but always alert to swift, neat breakaways from their opponents, who had an air of confidence about them.

David Wotherspoon celebrates his opening goal for Invertness against Ayr.

ICT swept Ayr aside before half-time

The breakthrough, however, came on 32 minutes with a crisp attack and deadly finish.

Billy Mckay swept the ball on to Cammy Harper, whose cross was moved on by David Carson then Nathan Shaw in the box and Wotherspoon was ideally-placed to tuck the ball away.

It got better for Ferguson’s team just before the break when, from a Harper ball, Wotherspoon rushed into the box and his heavily deflected shot beat goalkeeper Robbie Mutch to make it 2-0.

In first half stoppage-time, ICT extended their lead further from a spot-kick. Midfielder Charlie Gilmour was running into the box, but he was tripped by Paddy Reading.

Referee Iain Sneddon pointed to the spot and Billy Mckay slammed home his fourth goal of the season in all competitions by sending Mutch the wrong way.

Billy McKay scores his penalty to make it 3-0 for Inverness.

Ayr were back in the game on the hour mark when Murphy netted from the spot.

The penalty was won when home keeper Mark Ridgers, in his 250th appearance, brought down substitute Ahkeem Rose as he nipped into the box.

The visitors had the bulk of the play, but could not find a way through again and was a successful day for confident Caley Thistle.

ICT return to action this coming Saturday with a trip to Dunfermline Athletic, a match switched from October 31.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 7, Devine 6, Ujdur 6, Boyes 7, Carson 6 (Duffy 57), Gilmour 7, Anderson 6 (Longstaff 46), Shaw 6, Harper 8, Billy Mckay 7 (Sheridan 78), Wotherspoon 8 (Brooks 89).

Subs not used – Cammy Mackay (GK), Delaney, Hyde, Lodovica, Thompson

AYR UNITED (4-4-2): Mutch 6, McAllister 6, McGinty 6, Stanger 2 (Finn Ecrepont 12), Reading 5, Chalmers 5 (Rose 46), Senga 6 (Amartey 69), Syla 6, Murphy 6, Dowds 6 (Young 69), McKenzie 6 (McGeady 78).

Subs not used – Ollie Ecrepont (GK), Smith, Bryden.

Referee: Iain Sneddon.

Star Man: Cammy Harper.

A piper plays as Armistice Day is observed before kick-off at Inverness.

