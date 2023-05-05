Caley Thistle go down fighting in 2-1 loss against Ayr United as play-off dream ends on final night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle go down fighting in 2-1 loss against Ayr United as play-off dream ends on final night

Inverness are edged out by a late winner as the Championship season ends with a sixth-placed finish.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness midfielder Sean Welsh challenges Ayr United's Ben Dempsey. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Inverness midfielder Sean Welsh challenges Ayr United's Ben Dempsey. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s 2-1 defeat against rivals Ayr United means the Honest Men rather than the Highlanders will contest the play-off finals next week.

Inverness, who had six wins and a draw from their last seven Championship fixtures, needed a victory in this final night of regular league action.

However, the result means Ayr take second position, Queen’s Park third, with Partick Thistle fourth.

Dundee were crowned champions thanks to their thrilling 5-3 win against Queen’s Park in the winner-takes-all title showdown.

Former Ross County ace Josh Mullin’s first half strike deservedly had Ayr in front at half-time, but Nathan Shaw struck late on to set-up a grandstand finish.

Nathan Shaw levels the scores for ICT.

However, there was still time for substitute Mark McKenzie to deliver the killer blow to take Ayr into the play-offs.

Inverness, who reached the Scottish Cup final against Celtic last week after beating Falkirk 3-0, stuck with the same starters.

Ayr arrived in the north on the back of a 1-0 win against Raith Rovers and their manager Lee Bullen made just one change, with on-loan Tranmere midfielder Reece McAlear, who was on loan at ICT last term, dropped to the bench as Ben Dempsey took his place.

Ayr were the first to try their luck as former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Maguire flashed a shot around the right post after some hesitation at the back.

There were many slack passes in the early stages and Maguire’s close-range effort was blocked by Wallace Duffy. Appeals for a handball were waved away by referee Don Robertson.

Home goalkeeper Mark Ridgers had to be alert as he tipped over a Mullin free-kick after Jay Henderson conceded a foul on Paddy Reading.

Inverness responded when Dan MacKay burst down the left and his cross was headed over the top by Billy McKay, who had to adjust his stance in order to find his range.

Maguire remained lively as he steered another low drive beyond the right post, with Ridgers diving to cover.

The nerves were evident and Caley Thistle were not quite as clinical as their opponents.

Ayr’s Josh Mullin scores after breaking through on goal. Image: SNS.

Ten minutes before the interval, Maguire released Mullin, who timed his run to perfection, raced through on goal and slid a shot past Ridgers.

There was an interval shake-up for the hosts as David Carson replaced Duffy at right-back and Dan MacKay made was for Austin Samuels. They switched from 4-4-1-1- to 4-4-2.

The fans needed to be patient as this was as tough a challenge as their team had faced all season.

Caley Thistle were almost back level on 53 minutes when Samuels swept play out to Billy McKay, who sent a cross back in for the striker, but he clipped his effort wide.

Samuels went even closer a minute later when his hooked shot looked net-bound until Frankie Musonda did enough to boot it off the goal-line. The mood was changing in their favour.

Inverness forward Austin Samuels has a shot at goal. Image: SNS.

They kept pressing for an opening, but Ayr were well-drilled and limiting their options as the clock ticked down on their chances of turning it around as they so often do.

With 15 minutes to go, Sean Welsh fed the play out to St Mirren loan star Henderson and his cross was met by Carson, who crashed a drive just off target.

The game was on a knife-edge because another Ayr goal would have completely dashed their faint hopes.

However, ICT were level with eight minutes left when sub Lewis Hyde linked with Billy Mckay, who in turn played in Shaw for a close-range finish.

Both teams at this point knew they needed a winner and McKenzie was on hand to tap in from a pass from fellow sub Daire O’Connor.

Samuels stabbed the ball home late on, but the offside flag denied them one final flurry.

It was a cruel ending to what has been a terrific effort all round from ICT, but now they have the long wait for the season to end against Celtic in next month’s Scottish Cup final.

Caley Thistle (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 5 (Carson 46), Harper 6, Welsh 6 (Woods 79), Deas 6, Devine 6 (Delaney 73), Billy Mckay 6, Dan MacKay 5 (Samuels 46), Allardice 6 (Hyde 73), Henderson 6, Shaw 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Doran, MacGregor, Boyd.

Ayr United (4-4-2) – Albinson 6, Reading 6 (O’Connor 87), Musonda 6, McGinty 6, Murdoch 6 (Bryden 87), Dempsey, Akinyemi 6, Mullin 7 (McKenzie 76), Hewitt 6, Ashford 6 (McAlear 64), Maguire 7 (Mitchell-Lawson 76).

Subs not used: McAdams (GK), McAllister, Smith, Jenkins.

Referee – Don Robertson.

Attendance – 3,435.

Man of the match – Chris Maguire.

