Duncan Ferguson explains Cammy Kerr’s new role in Caley Thistle midfield

Duncan Ferguson says Cammy Kerr has stepped up to the task in the heart of Caley Thistle’s midfield.

On-loan Dundee player Kerr, who is typically a right back, has filled in as a central midfielder in Caley Jags’ last five matches.

The switch has been prompted by a shortage of midfield options as Charlie Gilmour has been sidelined since the 1-1 draw with Arbroath on February 24 due to a knee injury.

Kerr has racked up a wealth of experience with Dundee having spent his entire professional career at his hometown club, making 271 appearances for the Dark Blues.

The 28-year-old has been trusted with a fresh responsibility since making the loan move in January, and Ferguson insists he has not let Inverness down.

Ferguson said: “I had to put him in there, as there was nobody else.

“That’s harsh on him though, he has been a really good player for us. He’s a good lad, a top professional and a talented young man.

“We noticed in training he is good on the ball.

“It’s not his preferred position obviously, but we lost our number six in Charlie Gilmour.

“We put him in there as an emergency and he did very well. That is where he will have to stay at the moment.

“He has just got on with it, and cracked on. They are the boys you want. He is a worker, he’s talented and he gets on with his job, no matter what you ask and we are happy to have him here.”

Injuries have hampered Inverness’ midfield options

Inverness have faced further injury disruption, with the Highlanders facing an anxious wait over the fitness of midfielder Nathan Shaw who suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Fellow midfielders Roddy MacGregor (foot), Sean McAllister (thigh) and Luis Longstaff (knee) are also sidelined.

Although Kerr has limited experience of playing in the heart of midfield, he insists he is thoroughly enjoying the challenge.

Kerr is keen to dismiss any notion of him playing out of position, such is his desire to help Caley Jags in their time of need.

Inverness are three points adrift in the relegation play-off place, with Saturday’s trip to Partick Thistle the first of six Championship matches remaining.

Kerr added: “I had played it, but it was genuinely only one or two games.

“Growing up as a youngster I kind of played in every position, and I’d like to think it has maybe benefitted me in some way.

“To be honest – I have loved going in there. I don’t want anyone to be thinking I’m out of position – I go and play wherever I’m put. I’m more than happy to go in there.

“I have enjoyed it and relished it.

“For basically all my career I have played wing-back, full-back on both sides, and even at centre-half in a three.

“You want to learn the game all the time, and be better wherever you can be.”