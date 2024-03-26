Duncan Ferguson explains Cammy Kerr’s new role in Caley Thistle midfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson explains Cammy Kerr’s new role in Caley Thistle midfield

Right back Kerr, who is on loan from Dundee, has been deployed in a central midfield role in recent weeks.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle's Cammy Kerr. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle's Cammy Kerr. Image: Shutterstock.

Duncan Ferguson says Cammy Kerr has stepped up to the task in the heart of Caley Thistle’s midfield.

On-loan Dundee player Kerr, who is typically a right back, has filled in as a central midfielder in Caley Jags’ last five matches.

The switch has been prompted by a shortage of midfield options as Charlie Gilmour has been sidelined since the 1-1 draw with Arbroath on February 24 due to a knee injury.

Kerr has racked up a wealth of experience with Dundee having spent his entire professional career at his hometown club, making 271 appearances for the Dark Blues.

Dundee loanee Cammy Kerr in action for Caley Thistle against Dundee United at Tannadice
Dundee loanee Cammy Kerr in action for Caley Thistle against Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

The 28-year-old has been trusted with a fresh responsibility since making the loan move in January, and Ferguson insists he has not let Inverness down.

Ferguson said: “I had to put him in there, as there was nobody else.

“That’s harsh on him though, he has been a really good player for us. He’s a good lad, a top professional and a talented young man.

“We noticed in training he is good on the ball.

“It’s not his preferred position obviously, but we lost our number six in Charlie Gilmour.

Charlie Gilmour is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Image: SNS

“We put him in there as an emergency and he did very well. That is where he will have to stay at the moment.

“He has just got on with it, and cracked on. They are the boys you want. He is a worker, he’s talented and he gets on with his job, no matter what you ask and we are happy to have him here.”

Injuries have hampered Inverness’ midfield options

Inverness have faced further injury disruption, with the Highlanders facing an anxious wait over the fitness of midfielder Nathan Shaw who suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Nathan Shaw in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath. Image: SNS

Fellow midfielders Roddy MacGregor (foot), Sean McAllister (thigh) and Luis Longstaff (knee) are also sidelined.

Although Kerr has limited experience of playing in the heart of midfield, he insists he is thoroughly enjoying the challenge.

Kerr is keen to dismiss any notion of him playing out of position, such is his desire to help Caley Jags in their time of need.

Inverness are three points adrift in the relegation play-off place, with Saturday’s trip to Partick Thistle the first of six Championship matches remaining.

Kerr added: “I had played it, but it was genuinely only one or two games.

“Growing up as a youngster I kind of played in every position, and I’d like to think it has maybe benefitted me in some way.

Cammy Kerr in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Shutterstock.

“To be honest – I have loved going in there. I don’t want anyone to be thinking I’m out of position – I go and play wherever I’m put. I’m more than happy to go in there.

“I have enjoyed it and relished it.

“For basically all my career I have played wing-back, full-back on both sides, and even at centre-half in a three.

“You want to learn the game all the time, and be better wherever you can be.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers throws down home form gauntlet to Caley Thistle after well-earned point…
Caley Thistle's Wallace Duffy celebrates after scoring the opener against Dundee United at Tannadice.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson 'absolutely delighted' with 1-1 draw at league leaders Dundee…
Cammy Kerr celebrates a Dundee victory over Dundee United in 2017. Image: SNS
Dundee loanee Cammy Kerr relishing Caley Thistle's trip to face Dundee United at Tannadice
Caley Thistle Women in a pre-match team huddle before a SWF Championship match against Westdyke.
Caley Thistle Women aiming to make most of 'last chance saloon' to secure place…
Caley Thistle midfielder Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle handed Nathan Shaw boost ahead of Dundee United encounter
Cameron Harper at full-time after his goal rescued a point for Caley Thistle against Arbroath in the Championship.
Cameron Harper says Caley Thistle do not fear task of climbing Championship table
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie proud to still be going strong after tackling his toughest…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must build on their timely return to winning ways
Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Caley Thistle's Mark Ridgers concedes eighth place is new league goal
Inverness forward Billy Mckay wheels away after scoring from the spot in the 2-1 defeat by Ayr United.
Skipper Billy Mckay urges Caley Thistle to react to survival battle

Conversation