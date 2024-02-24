Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson slams failure to award ‘stonewall’ penalty in 1-1 draw with Arbroath

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson believes his side were denied a “stonewall” penalty in a 1-1 draw with Arbroath at Gayfield.

The home side scored the opener in the 82nd minute through on-loan Ross County midfielder Adam MacKinnon, before Cameron Harper levelled the game in the 93rd.

Before the opening goal, referee Kevin Clancy waved away a penalty shout from the Inverness players, staff and fans following a suspected handball against Ricky Little.

The decision left Ferguson furious at full-time, but the ICT boss hailed his side’s character to level so late in the match and secure a vital Championship point.

He said: “We could have been on the back end of a big defeat there. We were by far the better team, created the most chances, but never took those chances.

“You’re always then worried something is going to go against you – it did. It was a set-play and that was the only way they were going to get back into the game, either that or a wide free-kick.

“We created a lot of chances today and didn’t take them in the first half, and maybe not so many in the second half.

“But we were resilient and showed character. If you can’t win it, then don’t get beat and it is a good point for us in the end.

“We had another stonewall penalty that should’ve been given. It wasn’t given. It is clear as day.

“We didn’t get one at Dundee United which was from 50 yards away and we didn’t get one today when it is five yards away.

“We’re disappointed in that, but we could have been beat because Arbroath kept on going.”

When asked if he believes the penalty would have been given if it had been a Premiership fixture and a subsequent VAR review, Ferguson said: “Absolutely it would be given.

“The guy is in an unnatural position.

“Our player is flicking it into our other centre forward and the guy has got his hand up and it hits him in the arm. The referee doesn’t give it.

“I go back to Dundee United. That one was from 50 yards away, this one is from five yards away and we never got it – and it is crucial for us.”

The draw leaves ninth-placed Inverness six points clear of basement side Arbroath, who have played one game less, and now one behind Queen’s Park in eighth following the Spiders’ defeat at Dundee United.

Teams leave it late at Gayfield in Championship encounter

Ferguson made three changes from last weekend’s draw with Patrick Thistle as Danny Devine, Aribim Pepple and Alex Samuel came into the starting XI, while Billy Mckay dropped to the bench and Max Anderson, who was suspended, and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen missed out completely.

The home side had the first opportunity at Gayfield as Ryan Dow found Kyle Robinson inside the box, but his low drive was blocked.

But after that chance, it was Caley Thistle who looked more likely to score with Arbroath goalkeeper Max Boruc having to make two good saves to deny free-kicks from Cammy Kerr and Harper.

The custodian made another superb stop from close-range after Kerr unleashed a low drive from close range.

The best opportunity after the break fell to Arbroath when Dow looked to stab the ball home from a couple yards out after a stramash in the box which included a penalty shout, but his close-range effort was collected by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Arbroath substitute Charlie Reilly was gifted the chance to burst into the box following a poor header from James Carragher, but the former blasted his shot well over the bar.

The visiting support and players were screaming for a penalty for a handball against Arbroath’s Ricky Little, but referee Clancy waved it away.

MacKinnon gave Arbroath the lead after 82 minutes following a scramble inside the box from a corner where the on-loan Ross County midfielder fired home from close-range.

Samuel looked to pull Inverness level with an effort inside the box which was off target and another on the edge of the area which called Boruc into action, with the goalkeeper making a diving save to push the ball away from danger.

There was another opportunity in injury time as Shaw pulled the ball back to Kerr, who saw his effort drop wide of the post.

Inverness did get the equaliser though as Harper hit a low drive on the edge of the box which he buried into the bottom corner beyond Boruc.

Player ratings

Arbroath (4-2-3-1): Boruc 7, Walker 6, Stewart 6, Teale 6, Hamilton 6 (Little 54), Gold 6 (McKenna 66), Slater 6, Murray 6 (Reilly 58), MacKinnon 6, Dow 6, Robinson 6 (Bird 66)

Subs not used: Gaston, McIntosh, Stowe

Caley Thistle (3-4-1-2): Ridgers 6, Savage 6, Carragher 6, Devine 6, Harper 6, Gilmour 6 (Doran 58), Shaw 7, Kerr 6, McAllister 6, Pepple 6 (Mckay 64), Alex Samuel 6

Subs not used: MacKay, Duffy, Austin Samuel

Referee: Kevin Clancy 6