Morgan Boyes insists talks on future on hold amid Caley Thistle survival battle

Morgan Boyes says Caley Thistle have helped him to enjoy his football again – but he is not yet thinking about where his future lies.

Defender Boyes has spent the bulk of this season on loan from Livingston, who are rock-bottom of the Premiership.

The Welshman is out of contract with the West Lothian club this summer, having joined them from Liverpool in January 2022.

Although Boyes made 22 appearances for the Lions in the Premiership last season, he was handed just one start in their opening eight matches of this term.

That prompted his deadline day move to Caley Jags in September, and he has been an impressive performer in his 22 games for the Highlanders so far.

Although Boyes is thoroughly enjoying playing under Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson, he is focused on helping Inverness in their battle for Championship survival.

Boyes said: “I have really started enjoying football again. I’m playing regularly, and playing the type of football the manager likes to play really suits me to a tee.

“He has given me that opportunity to play as much as I can, and I’m really relishing that opportunity.

“I’m thankful to the manager but if I was to look and start thinking about next year, I would be doing an injustice to myself and everyone else in the team, and everyone involved at the club.

“At the moment I’m just focused on every Saturday, trying to get as many points as possible, and getting ourselves out of the bottom two in the league.”

Inverness remain upbeat about survival prospects

Caley Jags currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, with three points separating them from eighth-placed Ayr United.

Inverness have six matches remaining, starting with Saturday’s trip to third-placed Partick Thistle.

Boyes feels his side can take belief from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Inverness have drawn all three meetings with Thistle this term, and Boyes added: “We know what we are in for, and what we have got to do.

“I think everyone is relishing the challenge. We are staying positive, and taking it game-by-game to see if we can pull ourselves out of where we are.

“The game on Saturday against the league leaders showed us that we are more than capable of putting in good performances, and getting a good result against any of the teams in the league.

“You see the goal we conceded on Saturday – and that’s what it took to take away the three points from us.

“We can’t really be too annoyed about that, as if we take that performance into the remaining games I’m sure we can do ourselves a good favour.

“Partick are at the top end of the league, and they are up there for a reason.

“Hopefully we can go there and, at minimum, do the same as we have been recently. But we will be looking for three points in every game we play now.”

Defender pleased to be back in action

Boyes returned from a six-game absence on Saturday, having injured his knee in colliding with the post during last month’s 3-1 defeat to Hibernian in the Scottish Cup.

The 22-year-old is determined to help Caley Jags’ defensive cause in the weeks ahead.

He added: “It was one of those ones, where you don’t want to rush it. You can come back and make it worse, and then you are out for even longer.

“I was delighted to get back into the starting 11, as nothing really beats playing football.

“The defensive structure gives the team that belief we can go and grab one or two goals, and hopefully come away with three points.”