Caley Thistle Caley Thistle sign Livingston defender Morgan Boyes on season-long loan deal Welshman Boyes is available for Saturday's Championship visit of Dunfermline. By Andy Skinner September 1 2023, 4.15pm Share Caley Thistle sign Livingston defender Morgan Boyes on season-long loan deal Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/inverness-caledonian-thistle/6108415/boyes-joins-caley-thistle-on-loan/ Copy Link 0 comment Morgan Boyes. Image: SNS Caley Thistle have signed Livingston defender Morgan Boyes on a season-long loan deal. Welshman Boyes has been with the Lions since January 2022, making 35 appearances for the Premiership outfit. ✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm the signing of defender Morgan Boyes on loan from Livingston until the end of the season. 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/rCLWZwMU4v pic.twitter.com/G2eVDyzc8B — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 1, 2023 He began his career with Liverpool where he made two first team appearances, and won the FA Youth Cup in 2019 in a side which included current Caley Jags player Luis Longstaff. Boyes is a former Wales under-21 international, having won eight caps. Morgan Boyes in action for Livingston. Image: SNS Although he was a regular for Livi last season, he has made just one start and two substitute appearances for David Martindale’s side so far this term. The 22-year-old will add much-needed defensive cover to Inverness’ squad, and is available for selection in Saturday’s Championship encounter against Dunfermline.
Conversation