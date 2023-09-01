Caley Thistle sign Livingston defender Morgan Boyes on season-long loan deal

Caley Thistle have signed Livingston defender Morgan Boyes on a season-long loan deal.

Welshman Boyes has been with the Lions since January 2022, making 35 appearances for the Premiership outfit.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm the signing of defender Morgan Boyes on loan from Livingston until the end of the season. 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/rCLWZwMU4v pic.twitter.com/G2eVDyzc8B — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 1, 2023

He began his career with Liverpool where he made two first team appearances, and won the FA Youth Cup in 2019 in a side which included current Caley Jags player Luis Longstaff.

Boyes is a former Wales under-21 international, having won eight caps.

Although he was a regular for Livi last season, he has made just one start and two substitute appearances for David Martindale’s side so far this term.

The 22-year-old will add much-needed defensive cover to Inverness’ squad, and is available for selection in Saturday’s Championship encounter against Dunfermline.