We fought for everything – Duncan Ferguson praises Caley Thistle’s battling qualities despite Raith Rovers loss

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson hailed his players fighting qualities as they battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot in the Championship.

A gutsy display ended in a 1-0 home defeat against league runners-up Raith Rovers on Friday, and they ended the weekend still in eighth place, one point in front of relegation play-off spot-occupying Queen’s Park, who drew 0-0 at Dunfermline Athletic.

The Fifers host ICT this Saturday, six days before the season ends for Ferguson’s men at home to Morton.

The Caley Jags could secure eighth place or above this weekend – if they win at Dunfermline and Queen’s Park slip to defeat at relegated Arbroath.

The first Rovers team ever to take 6/6 points from the Caledonian Stadium. 📹 Here are yesterday’s match highlights. pic.twitter.com/EG4FuWs0ai — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) April 20, 2024

There was enough quality from the Inverness team against Raith to suggest they can escape the play-off drama at the end of the regular season.

He said: “Everyone could see the effort of the players. We were outstanding – apart from in front of goal, because we didn’t take the chances we created.

“On another night, we’d take three or four of them at least.

“Raith Rovers are the second-best team in the league, and we absolutely battered them.

“If we play like we did on Friday, we have a chance.

“I could not have asked any more from the players against Raith Rovers – other than sticking the ball in the net.

“The boys put a hell of a shift in. They did themselves and the club proud. They worked right to the end and fought for everything.

“Unfortunately, we just couldn’t put the ball in the net, which is the hardest part in football.

“We created enough chances to win a couple of games.”

Ferguson praises Raith’s number one

As well as several efforts coming off the woodwork for his luckless side on Friday, Ferguson acknowledged the five-star show from Raith goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski.

He said: “He was man-of-the-match. He made several fantastic saves. He had the game of his life, and we hit the woodwork three or four times.

“We were excellent and played at a great tempo. We had a great identity and style of play about us.

“I was proud of how the team played – we just could not score.”

Aaron Doran wanted to play on after injury

Ferguson, meanwhile, is gutted veteran midfielder Aaron Doran had to go off with a knee injury after just 19 minutes against Rovers.

The 32-year-old, whose 13-year career at Inverness has been blighted by fitness issues, was looking lively early on in his second successive start since mid-January.

The boss added: “Aaron has done well for me in the last couple of games. (But) it looks like he has a bad one.

“It shows the character of the lad – he wanted to come back on the pitch, but I stopped him from going back on.”

On-loan midfielder Sean McAllister returned from English Premier League club Everton last week earlier than expected from a thigh injury, and Ferguson said he was “outstanding” when he replaced Doran.

McAllister came close to scoring with a second half shot.