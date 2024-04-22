We fought for everything – Duncan Ferguson praises Caley Thistle’s battling qualities despite Raith Rovers loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We fought for everything – Duncan Ferguson praises Caley Thistle’s battling qualities despite Raith Rovers loss

Inverness will look to brush off their 1-0 loss against Raith and go in search of three Championship points at Dunfermline Athletic.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson hailed his players fighting qualities as they battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot in the Championship.

A gutsy display ended in a 1-0 home defeat against league runners-up Raith Rovers on Friday, and they ended the weekend still in eighth place, one point in front of relegation play-off spot-occupying Queen’s Park, who drew 0-0 at Dunfermline Athletic.

The Fifers host ICT this Saturday, six days before the season ends for Ferguson’s men at home to Morton.

The Caley Jags could secure eighth place or above this weekend – if they win at Dunfermline and Queen’s Park slip to defeat at relegated Arbroath.

There was enough quality from the Inverness team against Raith to suggest they can escape the play-off drama at the end of the regular season.

He said: “Everyone could see the effort of the players.  We were outstanding – apart from in front of goal, because we didn’t take the chances we created.

“On another night, we’d take three or four of them at least.

“Raith Rovers are the second-best team in the league, and we absolutely battered them.

“If we play like we did on Friday, we have a chance.

“I could not have asked any more from the players against Raith Rovers – other than sticking the ball in the net.

“The boys put a hell of a shift in. They did themselves and the club proud. They worked right to the end and fought for everything.

“Unfortunately, we just couldn’t put the ball in the net, which is the hardest part in football.

“We created enough chances to win a couple of games.”

Ferguson praises Raith’s number one

As well as several efforts coming off the woodwork for his luckless side on Friday, Ferguson acknowledged the five-star show from Raith goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski.

He said: “He was man-of-the-match. He made several fantastic saves. He had the game of his life, and we hit the woodwork three or four times.

“We were excellent and played at a great tempo. We had a great identity and style of play about us.

“I was proud of how the team played – we just could not score.”

Raith’s Kevin Dabrowski posed up with his man of the match award. Image: SNS.

Aaron Doran wanted to play on after injury

Ferguson, meanwhile, is gutted veteran midfielder Aaron Doran had to go off with a knee injury after just 19 minutes against Rovers.

The 32-year-old, whose 13-year career at Inverness has been blighted by fitness issues, was looking lively early on in his second successive start since mid-January.

The boss added: “Aaron has done well for me in the last couple of games. (But) it looks like he has a bad one.

“It shows the character of the lad – he wanted to come back on the pitch, but I stopped him from going back on.”

On-loan midfielder Sean McAllister returned from English Premier League club Everton last week earlier than expected from a thigh injury, and Ferguson said he was “outstanding” when he replaced Doran.

McAllister came close to scoring with a second half shot.

Sean McAllister made a welcome return to action for ICT, on loan from Everton. Image: SNS.

