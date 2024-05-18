Two men arrested following attempted murder in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men arrested following attempted murder in Inverness

The men, aged 31 and 32, are due to appear at Inverness Sherrif Court on Monday.

By Louise Glen
Oxfam in Lombard Street
Oxfam on Lombard Street, Inverness was cordoned off on Friday morning. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson.

Two men have been arrested following an attempted murder in Inverness.

The men were arrested after reports of an attempted murder and robbery on Barron Taylor Street and the Lombard Street area of the city in the early hours of Friday morning.

Parts of Inverness city centre were cordoned off on Friday morning.

Police appealed for information following the incident.

The man who was the victim of the robbery was taken to Raigmore hospital, where his condition was described as ‘serious but stable’.

A police spokesman said: “Two men aged 31 and 32 have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and robbery which occurred in the Baron Taylor Street and Lombard Street area of Inverness, around 1.10 am on Friday May 17.

“They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday  May 20, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

