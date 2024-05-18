Two men arrested following attempted murder in Inverness

Two men have been arrested following an attempted murder in Inverness.

The men were arrested after reports of an attempted murder and robbery on Barron Taylor Street and the Lombard Street area of the city in the early hours of Friday morning.

The men, aged 31 and 32, are due to appear at Inverness Sherrif Court on Monday.

Parts of Inverness city centre were cordoned off on Friday morning.

Police appealed for information following the incident.

The man who was the victim of the robbery was taken to Raigmore hospital, where his condition was described as ‘serious but stable’.

A police spokesman said: “Two men aged 31 and 32 have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and robbery which occurred in the Baron Taylor Street and Lombard Street area of Inverness, around 1.10 am on Friday May 17.

“They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday May 20, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”