Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle need reset to recover from relegation – and board must make right calls right now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle need reset to recover from relegation – and board must make right calls right now

Hamilton regrouped after losing their Championship spot last year - Inverness must follow their lead after their drop to League One.

Inverness chairman Ross Morrison feels the pain of watching the club lose the play-off final against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Inverness chairman Ross Morrison feels the pain of watching the club lose the play-off final against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

There is a lot of hurt and pain surrounding Caley Thistle right now. Supporters are angry and disillusioned after seeing their club plunge into League One on the back of their play-off final defeat to Hamilton Accies.

During and after Saturday’s second leg, fans turned their fury towards the board and mainly chief executive Scot Gardiner, who has been on the unpleasant end of plenty of chants for much of this year.

It’s clear they would like the figurehead to leave the club this summer, and whether Gardiner in fact leads the much-needed and expected overhaul at Inverness remains to be seen.

Many fans also want to see manager Duncan Ferguson walk, too.

One thing I will say is that the ex-Everton caretaker coach truly cares and is hurting as much as anyone he could not quite keep the club up.

The crushing disappointment when he spoke to the press on Saturday night was etched on the face of the 52-year-old.

Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full-time. Image: SNS.

Most seasons, 42 points means safety

Caley Thistle finished ninth in the Championship, one point below Queen’s Park, and just three points away from mid-table Morton.

When Ferguson arrived, the team had one point from their opening six matches under Billy Dodds.

Their finishing tally of 42 points would have kept them automatically safe in almost every Championship season, except for one year when Airdrie went down via the play-offs in 2008.

Gutted Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time. Image: SNS.

Ferguson, who signed a three-year contract in September, wants the chance to guide the Highlanders back.

Whether he will be allowed that opportunity, as he says, lies in the hands of chairman Ross Morrison.

League One means plastic pitches

Ferguson repeatedly expressed frustration when his side struggled on synthetic surfaces such as at Airdrie in the Championship, and at Montrose and Hamilton during the play-offs.

If he does stay, he will have to get used to plastic pitches – because, in League One, only Dumbarton and Arbroath have grass pitches, alongside the one at the Caledonian Stadium.

Alloa Athletic, Annan Athletic, Cove Rangers, Dumbarton, Kelty Hearts, Montrose, Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir are all plastic venues.

Fans from Inverness and Hamilton streamed on to the pitch at full-time. Image: SNS.

These clubs will be ICT’s opponents from August and there is a major rebuild needed on and off the pitch to get a competitive side ready for then.

Only a handful of players remain under contract and Ferguson admits many of the squad may well have fixed up their futures long before that final kick on Saturday.

Can Caley Thistle afford to remain full-time?

Will the club go part-time? That’s another key topic for the board to consider as the outcome of their battery farm scheme appeal worth a reported £3.4m hinges on the verdict of the Scottish Government.

Highland Council rejected it in March and the club have been looking to cover cashflow shortfalls since.

Can they afford to remain full-time? Would going part-time hamper their chances of promotion back up to the Championship? How can they recruit the standard of player required to become league winners, or at least play-off champions, like Accies this weekend?

Follow Hamilton’s route to return

Hamilton manager John Rankin celebrates his team’s promotion to the Championship. Image: SNS.

On Saturday, Hamilton manager John Rankin spoke with a sense of relief that Accies are out of League One. It’s not a pleasant division.

Falkirk clinched that title in some style, without one defeat this season, but they spent four years out of the Championship – that’s certainly not appealing to anyone at Inverness.

Reset has been a word linked to Hamilton, who regrouped a year ago and kept under-pressure Rankin in situ.

The decisions made by Ross Morrison and his board now will lay the course for Caley Thistle’s long-term future.

Will there be smiles back on faces in 12 months’ time?

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full-time after the Championship play-off second leg defeat to Hamilton which sealed their club's relegation. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Caley Thistle's season of bad decisions ends in relegation - and more…
Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson watches the play-off final defeat to Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Furious Caley Thistle supporters call for big change - including Duncan Ferguson exit -…
Gutted Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wants to lead club back up after relegation to…
Inverness have to come out all guns blazing in search of a season-saving win against Hamilton this Saturday. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must be ready for one of the biggest games in…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Cammy Harper,
Cammy Harper 'can't imagine' Caley Thistle in League One
Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson urges fans to roar Caley Thistle to Championship safety
In with a shout: Aribim Pepple's goal in the 2-1 defeat at Hamilton has kept Caley Thistle in contention in the Championship play-off final. Image: SNS
Luton Town's Aribim Pepple insists loanees are desperate to keep Caley Thistle up
Hamilton's Kevin O'Hara scores to make it 1-0 with a 40-yarder. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group
'It's all to play for now': Duncan Ferguson upbeat despite Caley Thistle's 2-1 defeat…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Ayr United.
Charlie Gilmour determined to help Caley Thistle avoid relegation after being forced to watch…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Billy Mckay still key for Caley Thistle despite playing a deeper role

Conversation