Ross County striker Alex Samuel ‘heartbroken’ after Caley Thistle loan spell ended in relegation

Ross County forward Alex Samuel has apologised to Caley Thistle fans after his half-season loan spell ended in relegation to League One.

Inverness dropped down to the third tier for the first time in 25 years following their recent Championship play-off final defeat against Hamilton Accies.

It was a sore one for ICT supporters, but also for Inverness-based Samuel, who enjoyed playing for Duncan Ferguson’s side during his short switch from the Scottish Premiership Staggies.

Samuel’s ICT stint began in explosive fashion as he scored an unforgettable nine-minute hat-trick in a 3-2 win at Championship runners-up and promotion play-off finalists Raith Rovers.

‘Sorry we couldn’t keep the club safe’

Overall, he scored six goals for Inverness, but they finished ninth, one point below Queen’s Park, as they were dragged into the play-offs in the closing weeks.

In a social media message on X, formerly Twitter, the 28-year-old said: “This one hurt!

“An outcome that no player wants, but especially as I care about the place I live in and want the Highlands to succeed.

“I met some amazing people at Inverness Caley Thistle and want to thank everyone there for making myself (and my wife) feel so welcome.

“Thank you to the management and team-mates for their encouragement during my loan.

“To the fans, I am so sorry that we couldn’t keep the club safe.

“I am heartbroken and realise this must be a small portion of how you feel.

“Thank you for welcoming me. I am believing, praying that you will bounce back and be where you belong.”

Fans react with thank you messages

ICT supporters took to Samuel from the start, with his energetic work for the team commented on weekly.

In response to his message, he received a flood of replies, which included Louise, who said: “You never disappointed and always gave your all when you played.

“Wishing you lots of luck for your future! It was a pleasure to have you at our club.”

Les said: “Thanks for everything. Always appreciated how you acknowledged the fans after each game whatever the result.

“More than can be said about most of the players and certainly the manager, who shot straight up the tunnel. Good luck in the future.”

Matthew added: “Don’t fault yourself. You were brilliant and scored some great goals – can’t fault your work ethic at all even considering you came from our rivals.”

Marina said: “Thanks for everything. A fantastic player who always gave your all.

“Wishing you all the best for your future. Wish you were staying – you’ll be missed, that’s for sure.”