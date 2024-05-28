Ross County striker Alex Samuel ‘heartbroken’ after Caley Thistle loan spell ended in relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County striker Alex Samuel ‘heartbroken’ after Caley Thistle loan spell ended in relegation

The Staggies forward scored six times during his five-month loan spell at the Highland capital - but Inverness went down to League One via the play-offs.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County striker Alex Samuel was on loan with Caley Thistle from January. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Alex Samuel has apologised to Caley Thistle fans after his half-season loan spell ended in relegation to League One.

Inverness dropped down to the third tier for the first time in 25 years following their recent Championship play-off final defeat against Hamilton Accies.

It was a sore one for ICT supporters, but also for Inverness-based Samuel, who enjoyed playing for Duncan Ferguson’s side during his short switch from the Scottish Premiership Staggies.

Samuel’s ICT stint began in explosive fashion as he scored an unforgettable nine-minute hat-trick in a 3-2 win at Championship runners-up and promotion play-off finalists Raith Rovers.

‘Sorry we couldn’t keep the club safe’

Overall, he scored six goals for Inverness, but they finished ninth, one point below Queen’s Park, as they were dragged into the play-offs in the closing weeks.

In a social media message on X, formerly Twitter, the 28-year-old said: “This one hurt!

“An outcome that no player wants, but especially as I care about the place I live in and want the Highlands to succeed.

“I met some amazing people at Inverness Caley Thistle and want to thank everyone there for making myself (and my wife) feel so welcome.

“Thank you to the management and team-mates for their encouragement during my loan.

“To the fans, I am so sorry that we couldn’t keep the club safe.

“I am heartbroken and realise this must be a small portion of how you feel.

“Thank you for welcoming me. I am believing, praying that you will bounce back and be where you belong.”

Alex Samuel after his hat-trick helped Caley Thistle beat hosts Raith Rovers 3-2.
Alex Samuel after his hat-trick helped Caley Thistle beat Raith Rovers 3-2 in January. Image: SNS.

Fans react with thank you messages

ICT supporters took to Samuel from the start, with his energetic work for the team commented on weekly.

In response to his message, he received a flood of replies, which included Louise, who said: “You never disappointed and always gave your all when you played.

“Wishing you lots of luck for your future! It was a pleasure to have you at our club.”

Les said: “Thanks for everything. Always appreciated how you acknowledged the fans after each game whatever the result.

“More than can be said about most of the players and certainly the manager, who shot straight up the tunnel. Good luck in the future.”

Matthew added: “Don’t fault yourself. You were brilliant and scored some great goals – can’t fault your work ethic at all even considering you came from our rivals.”

Marina said: “Thanks for everything. A fantastic player who always gave your all.

“Wishing you all the best for your future. Wish you were staying – you’ll be missed, that’s for sure.”

