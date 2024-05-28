Administration and protests suggested as Caley Thistle fans voice anger after Kelty training move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Administration and protests suggested as Caley Thistle fans voice anger after Kelty training move

Supporters turn out in force to voice concerns after ICT confirm training switch to Fife is on the cards.

By Paul Chalk
It was a full house at the Caley Thistle Social Club for the ICT Supporters' Trust meeting on Tuesday.
Emotions were running high as Caley Thistle fans turned out in force to voice their strong opposition to the club moving their training base to Fife.

In a meeting brought forward at the request of its members, ICTFC Supporters’ Trust hosted a highly-charged gathering at the city’s Caley Thistle Social Club.

No one from the ICT board attended the meeting.

As expected, the venue was packed, with the club – just relegated to League One – under fire following Friday’s shock decision to relocate their training base to the home of Kelty Hearts, also of League One.

It’s estimated between 150-175 people were in attendance at the meeting.

By the end of the near two-hour meeting, the overwhelming call was for a show of support for the club to consider administration as an option and for fans to protest against the move to Fife.

Club legend and former manager Charlie Christie was among the audience and, as the head of youth development, he couldn’t add much to the debate, but said the fact he was there spoke volumes.

ICT asked to reverse Kelty decision

Starting off, trust spokesman George Moodie pointed out the club statement on the move mentioned the club was “delighted” to announce this development.

The trust, he said, asked the club to reverse their decision and keep the training operations in Inverness.

He said the leadership team were betting big to recoup losses after chasing the battery farm storage dream.

The Caley Thistle Social Club hosted the ICT Supporters’ Trust meeting on Tuesday night.

That project, which is hoped to bring in more than £3million for ICT, was rejected by Highland Council and is at the Scottish Government appeal stage.

Club want £75k from trust annually for a place in the boardroom

Views from the floor dominated the club’s chase for money, citing that as the drive towards the Kelty project.

There was also strong feeling that chief executive Scot Gardiner has to go as the main starting point for the club to move forward.

Fife was not the only topic on the agenda.

Using a model of Morton’s fan ownership, the club is asking the trust to contribute £75,000 per annum to secure a place on the board.

Moodie said the club should have been inviting the trust on for free. He says they are “so disconnected” with the fans and have priced them out of it.

The trust has withdrawn its request for a place on the board and the Kelty project must be scrapped for any chance to reignite it, he explained.

Backing for protests gains support

Although the trust won’t endorse a ticket sales boycott, it could support a protest against the club’s board, something a large section of the room said must happen within 48 hours.

Moodie said: “Many of you have stated you won’t be buying season tickets. We won’t endorse any club boycott, it’s an individual choice.

“Let the trust know if you’re not buying a ticket and contribute towards the trust.  We will not be held to ransom by the club.”

There were also questions on why boss Duncan Ferguson looks like being allowed to continue despite the relegation.

Earlier this year, the trust launched their Stronger Together initiative, which asks fans to donate to a fund with a view to investing in Caley Thistle and increasing their shareholding in the club.

