Ryan Conroy says it’s time for Peterhead to turn performances into points

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ryan Conroy hopes Peterhead can start turning good performances into points.

The Blue Toon face East Fife at Balmoor tomorrow having won only two of their first seven League One games.

The Buchan outfit feel their displays in the early part of the season should have earned them more points.

Conroy hopes there are no more hard luck stories and that Jim McInally’s men can return to winning ways against the side from Methil.

The 34-year-old said: “We’ve spoken about that and how we have played well, we maybe haven’t performed yet for a full 90 minutes.

“But in some games we’ve done well and things maybe haven’t gone our way or we’ve been unlucky with injuries.

“But I don’t think we’ve been playing badly and although we haven’t got as many good results as we’d like it would be worse if we were losing and not playing well.

“Hopefully that changes quite soon and we can start picking up the results the performances deserve.

“It’s just about turning the performances into points, you can’t keep just saying we’re playing well and not picking up points.

“But I think we’d be more disappointed if we weren’t playing well and losing.

“The manager has been disappointed with the first half performances in the last couple of weeks, but I think in the second half against Falkirk (2-1 loss) we showed how we are capable of playing.”

© SNS Group

One criticism McInally has had of his charges in recent weeks has been below-par first half displays which have given their opponents the initiative.

Conroy is aiming for a fast start against East Fife and added: “It seems at times like it’s taken conceding a goal to kickstart us, but it can’t be like that, we need to be at it right from the start.

“The first half hasn’t been great the last couple of weeks and if you give teams a head start in this league it’s hard to get back into the game.

“Hopefully we can start well against East Fife and make things a bit easier for ourselves.”

Conroy has been a model of consistency for Peterhead so far this season and has started every game.

The former Celtic, Dundee, Raith Rovers and Airdrieonians player has been deployed at left-back, but is also comfortable in midfield.

With the Blue Toon close to having everyone in their squad available Conroy hopes he will still be able to hold down a regular starting place.

He said: “I spoke to the manager in the summer and he mentioned playing left-back and although it had been a few years since I’d played there I was happy to do it and I’m comfortable playing there.

“I think the only time I’ve missed was the last five or 10 minutes of the Montrose game so I’ve been happy with how I’ve been playing and I think the manager is as well.

“Hopefully I can keep doing well and keep myself in the team because when everyone is fit there’s a lot of competition for places and that helps because it pushes you a bit harder.”