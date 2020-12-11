Clach eager to welcome back fans for Scottish Cup tie with Caley Braves

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jordan MacDonald insists Clach cannot wait to welcome fans back to Grant Street Park in the Scottish Cup.

The Lilywhites will host their first game in nine months tomorrow against Caledonian Braves, in what is also MacDonald’s first game as Clach manager.

Extensive repair work has been done at the ground after a Christmas Eve fire last year, which caused significant damage, with new home changing rooms installed.

After the postponement of their first two league games – against Nairn after their positive Covid-19 test and against Turriff due to a waterlogged pitch – MacDonald is eager to get going.

We are absolutely delighted to this evening share with you the first pictures of the brand new Home Dressing Room at Grant Street Park.

We hope you like it 😍#home #doneproperly #newdigs pic.twitter.com/faaKvLO9Nq — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) September 26, 2020

He said: “We can’t wait to get them back in, after knowing what the club went through over the last year, with the fire at Christmas. The changing rooms we have got now are superb.

“People are probably desperate to get out and watch a game of football. If I was them, I would be and we’re looking forward to having them down.

“The players, especially, want to get back out there. We have trained but we gave them last weekend off because we felt they deserved it, when you look at the amount of work they’ve put in recently.”

MacDonald, the former Inverness City manager, took over in September after Sandy McLeod stepped down, with Garry Farquhar and Michael MacKenzie forming his backroom staff.

They have brought in eight new players, including bringing back ex-Merkinchers Martin Laing, James Fraser and Scott Morrison. Allan MacPhee, who played for MacDonald at now-defunct junior side City, has joined for the season after being released from his contract at Forres Mechanics.

MacDonald added: “The boys have worked tirelessly. We were back in the first week of September, with the date in October (for the league starting) that fell through.

“Nothing beats a competitive game of football and the players are just desperate to get going.”