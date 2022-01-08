Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Jim McInally happy to win ugly if it means points on the board

By Jamie Durent
January 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 8, 2022, 10:42 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally would happily take winning ugly if it meant his side coming away with three points.

The Blue Toon have played well against the top two – Montrose and Cove Rangers – in their most recent fixtures but came out of both games with no points.

They travel to Firhill today to face a Queen’s Park side who are without a manager, after the sacking of Laurie Ellis last week.

Peterhead are five points behind the Spiders, who are in fourth, and have closed the gap on the top half in recent weeks.

But if it means getting more points on the board, McInally will take them however they come.

He said: “We’re getting to the stage now where I’d rather we play not as good and get something out of the game, than play well and get nothing which we’ve done the last couple of games.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

“We need to get back to picking points up. We’ve had plaudits for the last couple of games and come away with nothing, which needs to change.

“You’d rather win ugly and move up the table.”

McInally does not think Queen’s Park will be any more vulnerable because they are without a manager, with Gardner Spiers and Peter Grant junior in interim charge.

Peterhead beat Queen’s 2-1 when the two sides met at Balmoor in November.

He added: “We’re all vulnerable at the minute. I know their game was off last week because of Covid problems and you don’t know who’ll be back. It’s so hard to prepare for games at the minute.

“It was mostly draws they were getting in their undefeated run. I think that’s why the pressure built up on them.

“They’ve got an owner and a chief executive that have got a real desire to get to the Premiership, never mind the Championship, so they have been playing under a wee bit of pressure.

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury in action against Queen's Park
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury in action against Queen’s Park.

“They’ve been consistent in a way but not won games they should have won. We’ve got to try keep the pressure on them and certainly play a lot better than we did in the last 45 down there.

“From what I hear I don’t think the pitch is very good, so we have to take these things into account going into the game.”

Peterhead will have Simon Ferry, David Wilson and Grant Savoury back available this weekend, although Josh Mulligan remains out.

