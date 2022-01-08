Graeme Rodger reckons Formartine have plenty to prove when Brechin visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Graeme Rodger believes Formartine United have plenty to prove when they face Brechin City.

In their two previous clashes against the Hedgemen the Pitmedden outfit have been beaten 4-1 in the Breedon Highland League and 5-0 in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

United were also disappointed after their last fixture on December 27 when they drew 4-4 with Brora Rangers having led 4-2 in the closing stages.

Ahead of Brechin’s trip to North Lodge Park, midfielder Rodger said: “They are a really good side and they’re the best team we’ve come up against this season.

“They play some great stuff and after their result on Monday (5-3 loss to Fraserburgh) they’re going to be up for it and will be looking for a reaction.

“That means it won’t be an easy game for us but we need to go in with confidence and try to get the three points.

“In the two games we’ve played against them we’ve been well beaten both times and we need to try to put that right.

“We’ve let ourselves down against the other sides in the top seven this season.

“Our record has been terrible really and that’s why we were where we are in the league.

“We’ve come up short on most of the occasions we’ve played sides around us.”

Brechin will be missing Iain Davidson and Max Kucheravyi following their reds cards against Fraserburgh on Monday.

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers and Fort William v Nairn County were postponed earlier in the week.

However, the Can-Cans have signed striker Shaun Morrison following his release by Inverness Caley Thistle.