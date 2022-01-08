Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Graeme Rodger reckons Formartine have plenty to prove when Brechin visit

By Callum Law
January 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Graeme Rodger feels Formartine United have a point to prove against Brechin City
Graeme Rodger feels Formartine United have a point to prove against Brechin City

Graeme Rodger believes Formartine United have plenty to prove when they face Brechin City.

In their two previous clashes against the Hedgemen the Pitmedden outfit have been beaten 4-1 in the Breedon Highland League and 5-0 in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

United were also disappointed after their last fixture on December 27 when they drew 4-4 with Brora Rangers having led 4-2 in the closing stages.

Ahead of Brechin’s trip to North Lodge Park, midfielder Rodger said: “They are a really good side and they’re the best team we’ve come up against this season.

“They play some great stuff and after their result on Monday (5-3 loss to Fraserburgh) they’re going to be up for it and will be looking for a reaction.

“That means it won’t be an easy game for us but we need to go in with confidence and try to get the three points.

“In the two games we’ve played against them we’ve been well beaten both times and we need to try to put that right.

“We’ve let ourselves down against the other sides in the top seven this season.

“Our record has been terrible really and that’s why we were where we are in the league.

“We’ve come up short on most of the occasions we’ve played sides around us.”

Brechin will be missing Iain Davidson and Max Kucheravyi following their reds cards against Fraserburgh on Monday.

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers and Fort William v Nairn County were postponed earlier in the week.

However, the Can-Cans have signed striker Shaun Morrison following his release by Inverness Caley Thistle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]