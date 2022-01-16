Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Persistence pays off as Scott Brown nets late leveller for Blue Toon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Persistence pays off as Scott Brown nets late leveller for Blue Toon

By Reporter
January 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 16, 2022, 11:53 am
Scott Brown curls home an injury-time equaliser for Peterhead against Clyde.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally felt a point was the least his side deserved from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Clyde.

The Bully Wee took the lead through Matthew Elsdon’s first-half strike and looked set to depart Balmoor with all three points until Blue Toon captain Scott Brown curled home the leveller in the dying embers.

McInally said: “I thought we played well. People might disagree with that and to score when we did, after having had so much possession against a team that just set out their stall to just smash and grab us.

“I felt it would have been a real injustice had we lost that game and it looked like we were going to lose it but we kept playing, we kept passing and moving it and we got a brilliant goal.

“There was a lot of good football played, it’s great finish and we got the reward for keeping at it.”

Peterhead captain Scott Brown celebrates his equalisier with goalkeeper Brett Long.

The hosts started well with Andrew McCarthy producing a good save from Neil Parry in the Clyde goal after just three minutes.

The Blue Toon kept pushing and on loan Aberdeen player Ryan Duncan should have done better when he was put through one on one on the Clyde goal.

Hamish Ritchie was next to try his luck and was unlucky to see his curling effort come off the bar.

However, against the run of play, the Bully Wee took the lead after 33 minutes when an Adam Livingstone cross was met by Elsdon who powered a header home from 16 yards.

Peterhead continued to dominated proceedings after the break and a Grant Savoury effort was parried clear by Parry before Scott Brown and Andrew MacDonald both went close.

Peterhead’s persistence was eventually rewarded in stoppage time when an exquisite curling effort from Brown gave Peterhead the point they richly deserved.

Peterhead’s Grant Savoury has a header saved.The Balmoor manager was less impressed at the goal that put the visitors in front.

He added: “We can’t keep conceding goals from set pieces and that’s maybe three out of the last four goals we’ve lost which is killing us.

“I thought we played the fist half hour really well and we could have been four up and we end up one down and at half-time.

“I look round the dressing room and all I see is young players and you’ve just got to keep them going because they can be disillusioned.

“Ryan Duncan is 17 and Grant Savoury is 20 and they just kept at it.

“They could easily have thrown the towel in but they kept playing to the end and the least they deserved was to get a draw, it would have been horrible for Clyde to have gone away with three points after the way they set up.”

Peterhead captain Scott Brown was disappointed with the draw, despite netting the late  equaliser to earn a share of the spoils.

Brown said: “I thought we played pretty decently and we moved the ball well at times.

“We created a number of chances in the first half and possibly not enough in the second.

“But I think Brett Long has had maybe one save to make whereas we worked their keeper a few times.

“I still don’t think we’re creating enough clear-cut chances and we need to stop losing slack goals because we’re giving ourselves a mountain to climb.”

Brown’s late equaliser was his ninth goal of the season.

He said: “My target is ten, although I was playing right back in the second half, only moving into midfield towards the end.”

