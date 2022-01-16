Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Persistence pays off as Scott Brown nets late leveller for Blue Toon

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally felt a point was the least his side deserved from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Clyde.

The Bully Wee took the lead through Matthew Elsdon’s first-half strike and looked set to depart Balmoor with all three points until Blue Toon captain Scott Brown curled home the leveller in the dying embers.

McInally said: “I thought we played well. People might disagree with that and to score when we did, after having had so much possession against a team that just set out their stall to just smash and grab us.

“I felt it would have been a real injustice had we lost that game and it looked like we were going to lose it but we kept playing, we kept passing and moving it and we got a brilliant goal.

“There was a lot of good football played, it’s great finish and we got the reward for keeping at it.”

The hosts started well with Andrew McCarthy producing a good save from Neil Parry in the Clyde goal after just three minutes.

The Blue Toon kept pushing and on loan Aberdeen player Ryan Duncan should have done better when he was put through one on one on the Clyde goal.

Hamish Ritchie was next to try his luck and was unlucky to see his curling effort come off the bar.

However, against the run of play, the Bully Wee took the lead after 33 minutes when an Adam Livingstone cross was met by Elsdon who powered a header home from 16 yards.

Peterhead continued to dominated proceedings after the break and a Grant Savoury effort was parried clear by Parry before Scott Brown and Andrew MacDonald both went close.

Peterhead’s persistence was eventually rewarded in stoppage time when an exquisite curling effort from Brown gave Peterhead the point they richly deserved.

Peterhead’s Grant Savoury has a header saved.The Balmoor manager was less impressed at the goal that put the visitors in front.

He added: “We can’t keep conceding goals from set pieces and that’s maybe three out of the last four goals we’ve lost which is killing us.

“I thought we played the fist half hour really well and we could have been four up and we end up one down and at half-time.

“I look round the dressing room and all I see is young players and you’ve just got to keep them going because they can be disillusioned.

“Ryan Duncan is 17 and Grant Savoury is 20 and they just kept at it.

“They could easily have thrown the towel in but they kept playing to the end and the least they deserved was to get a draw, it would have been horrible for Clyde to have gone away with three points after the way they set up.”

Peterhead captain Scott Brown was disappointed with the draw, despite netting the late equaliser to earn a share of the spoils.

Brown said: “I thought we played pretty decently and we moved the ball well at times.

“We created a number of chances in the first half and possibly not enough in the second.

“But I think Brett Long has had maybe one save to make whereas we worked their keeper a few times.

“I still don’t think we’re creating enough clear-cut chances and we need to stop losing slack goals because we’re giving ourselves a mountain to climb.”

Brown’s late equaliser was his ninth goal of the season.

He said: “My target is ten, although I was playing right back in the second half, only moving into midfield towards the end.”