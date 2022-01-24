Peterhead: Andy McCarthy wants sharper shooting from Blue Toon after Scottish Cup win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead goalscorer Andy McCarthy has urged his side to sharpen up on their finishing after squeezing through in the Scottish Cup.

The Blue Toon were taken all the way to penalties by Lowland League side East Kilbride, who took the lead early on and then pegged the hosts back in the second half.

McCarthy delivered the best moment of quality in the game, sending a spectacular volley crashing into the top corner to give Peterhead the lead on half-time.

But they passed up chances in the second half and in extra-time to seal their progress earlier than they did.

He said: “I struck it well and it just about getting my hip up and focusing on the ball. I’ve had quite a lot of chances recently so it was about time I took one. It was a good one to go in and it was not a bad finish.

“We had been knocking on the door at the end of the first half but the quality of finishing wasn’t great. It was a quick turnaround but that’s what you need to do, you need to react.

“We had most of the ball but East Kilbride opened up quite well and scored two goals. You’ve got to give credit to their players as well because some of them are really good.

“We dominated the game but we’ve got to do better finishing-wise – there were a lot of balls going across the box.”

It is the first time under Jim McInally that Peterhead have made it to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup, which has earned them a home game against Dundee next month.

McCarthy added: “It’s a big moment. It doesn’t matter how you do it, as long as you get through. That was the aim at the start of the day.

“I know it wasn’t the greatest way to do it but any way counts at the minute.”