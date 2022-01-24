Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Andy McCarthy wants sharper shooting from Blue Toon after Scottish Cup win

By Jamie Durent
January 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy celebrates his goal
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy celebrates his goal

Peterhead goalscorer Andy McCarthy has urged his side to sharpen up on their finishing after squeezing through in the Scottish Cup.

The Blue Toon were taken all the way to penalties by Lowland League side East Kilbride, who took the lead early on and then pegged the hosts back in the second half.

McCarthy delivered the best moment of quality in the game, sending a spectacular volley crashing into the top corner to give Peterhead the lead on half-time.

But they passed up chances in the second half and in extra-time to seal their progress earlier than they did.

He said: “I struck it well and it just about getting my hip up and focusing on the ball. I’ve had quite a lot of chances recently so it was about time I took one. It was a good one to go in and it was not a bad finish.

“We had been knocking on the door at the end of the first half but the quality of finishing wasn’t great. It was a quick turnaround but that’s what you need to do, you need to react.

“We had most of the ball but East Kilbride opened up quite well and scored two goals. You’ve got to give credit to their players as well because some of them are really good.

Andy McCarthy's volley puts Peterhead in front
Andy McCarthy’s volley puts Peterhead in front

“We dominated the game but we’ve got to do better finishing-wise – there were a lot of balls going across the box.”

It is the first time under Jim McInally that Peterhead have made it to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup, which has earned them a home game against Dundee next month.

McCarthy added: “It’s a big moment. It doesn’t matter how you do it, as long as you get through. That was the aim at the start of the day.

“I know it wasn’t the greatest way to do it but any way counts at the minute.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]