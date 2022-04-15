Peterhead: No fears for Jim McInally as he talks up Jack Brown’s future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim McInally has no fears about Jack Brown growing into an important player for Peterhead.

Brown joined the Blue Toon from Rothes in January and has impressed in his early months at Balmoor.

The former Caley Thistle youngster netted his first goal for Peterhead in the win over Falkirk last month and has been grateful for McInally’s faith in giving him an immediate role in the side.

He had proved himself in the Highland League with Rothes and had contributed 13 goals from midfield this season, prior to his move back into the SPFL.

Given he also signed a two-and-a-half-year deal upon joining Peterhead, Brown will have the time to develop further into a key role.

“Wee Jack is a good player – he gets about the park, he’s brave, he tackles and he keeps the ball when he gets it,” said McInally. “He’s not scared to get in behind either.

“He made a really big difference when he came on last week. I wasn’t worried about Jack – he’s going to be a player for us. He’s the least of my worries and I’m delighted with him.

“He’s 21 and still got room to develop. Once he gets a bit of belief about himself and knows he’s playing every week; he’s not been playing in his natural position, which is probably just off the front.

“He’d be a good foil to drop back in and give you an extra body in the middle, while also getting forward and supporting the front man really well.”

Brown came through the ranks at Championship side Caley Thistle but found first-team opportunities hard to come by after his debut in 2018. He found his feet at Rothes under Ross Jack, winning the Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup last year.

Owen Cairns also has room to grow

Another player McInally dipped into the Highland League for earlier this year was defender Owen Cairns.

The full-back signed initially on loan from neighbours Fraserburgh, with the view to a permanent deal when his contract expired in the summer.

Cairns is another with room to grow as he has not nailed down a permanent spot in the Peterhead side as yet.

“Owen came on against Clyde and did well and did the same last weekend,” said McInally. “He made Grant Savoury’s goal with a good cross.

“It’ll depend on how we do first but as long as he listens and learns, he’s got a good future.

“He’s not got the power of Josh (Mulligan) but not a lot of players do. He knows what’s expected from him.”