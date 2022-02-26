Peterhead: Jack Brown grateful for immediate role with Blue Toon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Jack Brown grateful for immediate role with Blue Toon

By Jamie Durent
February 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown is grateful to manager Jim McInally for pitching him straight into action after signing last month.

Brown joined from Highland League side Rothes in January and despite coming to Balmoor short of match-fitness, has been thrown straight in to the team by McInally.

The former Caley Thistle youngster contracted Covid before Christmas, which kept him out of action for the Speysiders and limited his game-time before leaving for the Blue Toon.

But he started against Alloa Athletic and again on Tuesday night in the draw at Falkirk and is relishing the opportunity given to him.

Brown said: “To start in my first game came as a bit of a shock but I can only praise the manager for trusting me, to put me in.

“I need to believe in myself more, that I’m good enough to play at this level. I will improve training and playing with these great players.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
“It’s obviously a massive step u from where I was and maybe it was a bit of a shock to start with. But I’m really enjoying it.

“There’s more to come from me. I’ve played three games in two months, with having Covid and getting the move done.

“The boys and the coaching staff have been really good with me and I’m going to improve so much as a player being there.”

Brown says the mood inside the Peterhead dressing room remains positive, despite their struggle to pick up wins and their position in League One.

He added: “It’s still upbeat. We know we’re playing well. We’re not getting too down, just frustrated with the fact we’re not finishing chances.

“We don’t think the results reflect how well we’ve been playing.”

Peterhead take on Dumbarton at home today, with the chance to climb away from the bottom of the division at the forefront of their minds.

Brown added: “We can’t get away from it – it’s one of those games you would put down as a must-win.

“We know Dumbarton will have qualities but we’ve got the quality to win the game. We can take encouragement from Tuesday and the positives we showed into Saturday.”

“We’re a young team and we’re keen to do well. It hurts when we don’t get results that we should be getting, as we know we’re good enough.

“One of the reasons I signed is the fact we’re looking long-term and building a younger team. There’s boys round my age which has helped me settle in quite well.”

