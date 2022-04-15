Joe Harper: Premiership safety first priority before summer squad overhaul

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Securing Aberdeen’s Premiership safety is the first priority before boss Jim Goodwin oversees the biggest squad rebuild in years.

There have been recent overhauls of the squad, including last year, but the one this summer will top them all.

It is a massive rebuilding job because Goodwin inherited a squad that just doesn’t feel like an Aberdeen team.

First, however, Aberdeen must make sure they are still in the Premiership next season.

It is sad that the Dons are in a position where we even have to think about being dragged into a relegation play-off scrap.

Granted it is a slim chance as St Johnstone who occupy that play-off slot are six points behind Aberdeen.

However there is still a chance.

Aberdeen’s first priority when the post-split games begin next weekend is to kill off that very slim chance quickly.

I’m confident Aberdeen will get the results needed to extinguish any threat of the relegation play-offs.

It won’t be handed to them on a plate though as St Johnstone will be fighting for their lives.

Aberdeen have to match that and give it absolutely everything they have.

When the final whistle sounds at the end of the season every Reds’ player must go into the summer in the knowledge they left nothing on the park.

If the Reds go into the bottom six fixtures thinking ‘we are Aberdeen, we are too good to go down’ that is a very dangerous attitude.

I am sure manager Goodwin will have them fully focused on getting the results needed.

If Aberdeen can beat Livingston and Dundee at Pittodrie in the opening post-split games it will kill off any threat of the relegation play-off.

Two wins would also move them into a strong position to finish the season in seventh position.

Finishing seventh would still constitute a failed season – but unfortunately it is the best they can get now.

Some of the players who see out the season will not be here beyond the summer.

Big, big changes are needed to the squad and obviously Goodwin will not have a huge budget.

He will have to spend wisely by securing not just talented players but ones that are renowned for their will to win, work-rate and passion.

Summer signings must want to not just play for the club, but give their all for Aberdeen.

This club means everything to supporters and it must mean as much to the new signings.

Supporters were rightly frustrated after the 1-0 loss to Ross County consigned the Reds to a bottom six finish for the first time since 2013.

The performance in a must-win game to save the season was terrible.

With so much at stake it just wasn’t good enough.

Aberdeen managed just two shots on target in a game where they needed three points.

It was such a disappointment and that dire 90 minutes pretty much summed up the story of a sorry season.

Eight straight years of top six finishes and European qualification are over.

This is a season Aberdeen supporters will want to quickly forget. Hopefully Goodwin’s summer rebuild will get the Reds firmly back on track.

Aberdeen’s season has been a shocker – and they must ensure it doesn’t get any worse.

No surprise at JET’s Pittodrie exit

There was no surprise when the contract for striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was terminated by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

Emmanuel-Thomas hadn’t featured in any squads under the new manager.

He mustered just one goal in 24 appearances since arriving on a two-year contract last summer.

Emmanuel-Thomas failed to score in the Premiership with his only goal coming in the 2-1 League Cup loss at Raith Rovers last August.

His goal return was simply not good enough for an attacker.

Only last month the Dons gaffer said Emmanuel-Thomas still had work to do physically as he was not fit enough to play the type of football he wants.

Emmanuel-Thomas was such a frustrating player as I couldn’t work out if he was a striker or midfielder.

He held the ball up well but struggled to bring players into the game and didn’t deliver goals.

Emmanuel-Thomas’ early exit is the start of Goodwin’s summer rebuilding project.

I do not like to see players having their contracts terminated. No-one wants that.

However Goodwin has to plan for the future and do what’s best for the club.

Cove Rangers closing in on title

Hopefully Cove Rangers can secure the League One title this weekend to take another step on their remarkable rise.

Cove can win the title this weekend if they beat Alloa Athletic and second placed Airdrieonians drop points at home to Dumbarton.

Paul Hartley’s side have racked up a superb 23 game unbeaten run in the league and proudly top the table.

Securing the league title would be a tremendous achievement.

Cove are an exciting side that would be a strong addition to the Championship.