Peterhead FC

Peterhead willing to let Russell McLean go and face fight to keep Grant Savoury

By Jamie Durent
May 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Russell McLean scored the second for Peterhead
Peterhead striker Russell McLean

Peterhead are willing to let striker Russell McLean move on and face a fight to keep hold of midfielder Grant Savoury.

McLean, who was the Blue Toon’s top scorer this season, has a year left on his deal but has interest in him from other clubs.

Savoury has been a hugely impressive figure since joining Peterhead in October and those performances for the League One side have not gone unnoticed.

The former Celtic youngster scored four goals in his last five games to help Jim McInally’s side secure their place in the third tier for next season.

McLean returned to Peterhead for a second time last year and found the net 15 times in all competitions.

“We’ve circulated to clubs that Russell is available,” said McInally. “We’re aware that there’s a bit of interest in him so we’re going to see if there’s anything out there for him.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

“He would like to move on to something bigger and better.”

McLean finished the season out of the side due to a knee injury and still has a year left on his contract at Balmoor.

Savoury was picked up by Peterhead after a year out of the game due to injury. After leaving Celtic, he had trials at Morton and Queen of the South but fitness issues saw him sit out the 2020-21 season.

However he has made himself a key part of McInally’s side and has chipped in with six goals in 25 appearances in League One. He also has another 12 months on his deal.

“We’re well aware Grant might be coveted by some clubs, as there’s a clause in his contract that kicks in when the window opens that allows him to go to a full-time club,” added McInally.

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury shoots for goal against Montrose
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury

Players that are definitely leaving the Blue Toon are Conor Cullen, Jadel Musahnu, Derryn Kesson, Alan Cook and Ryan Conroy, with Derek Lyle retiring and Simon Ferry leaving to take on the manager’s job at Lowland League side Broomhill.

Offers have been made to other out-of-contract players but as yet there have been no responses.

“I’m not putting a gun to their heads because I have never done that and won’t start now,” added McInally.

“I need them to come because they choose to, not because I’m forcing them to. That’s the way I feel it needs to be.”

