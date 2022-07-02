Peterhead defeated 4-0 by Dundee in final pre-season friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead defeated 4-0 by Dundee in final pre-season friendly

By Sophie Goodwin
July 2, 2022, 3:49 pm Updated: July 3, 2022, 10:43 am
Peterhead were beaten 4-0 by Dundee in their pre-season friendly. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Peterhead were beaten 4-0 by Dundee in their pre-season friendly. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Peterhead’s pre-season ended in a 4-0 defeat at Balmoor Stadium against Championship new-boys Dundee.

There were decent chances for both sides in the first half, but it was Zak Rudden’s 36th-minute goal which gave The Dee the lead at half-time.

In his first game in charge, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer made 11 changes at the break, with former Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn coming on and putting Dundee 2-0 up five minutes after the restart.

Luke McCowan got Dundee’s third goal in the 71st minute, while ex-Blue Toon loanee Josh Mulligan netted their fourth and final effort less than five minutes later.

Saturday’s game against Dundee was the final pre-season clash for the Blue Toon, who played Inverurie Locos and Elgin City last weekend.

Their season kicks off with a Premier Sports Cup clash against Aberdeen next weekend.

Early chances for both sides but Rudden’s goal the difference

Both sides had early chances, with Dundee’s Paul McMullan registering the first shot of the game, which was easily gathered by Peterhead’s trialist goalkeeper, before another Blue Toon trialist had a shot deflected over the bar at the other end.

Ryan Dow, who has just signed up for another spell with Peterhead, then got a cheeky shot away in among a crowd of Dundee defenders, but his attempted chip was well held by a backpedaling Harrison Sharp.

The best chance in the first part of the game came in the 30th minute when Dundee’s Luke Strachan fired a shot from inside the box which looked certain to be going in the back of the net, but the Peterhead goalkeeper did well to push it on the bar to keep the score at 0-0.

Dundee took the lead five minutes later as they hit the Blue Toon on the counterattack. Finlay Robertson switched the ball to Rudden down the right hand side, and he chipped the ball over the Peterhead goalkeeper for 1-0.

Zak Rudden, number 20, celebrates giving Dundee the lead against Peterhead. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Jim McInally’s side replied almost immediately as Jack Brown found himself in a decent amount of space, but his shot rolled wide of the far post, much to the relief of a beaten Sharp.

An early goal for a much-changed Dundee side

Dundee boss Bowyer put out an entirely changed side for the second half and it didn’t take long for them to add to Rudden’s first half goal.

Alex Jukubiak, who spent most of last season on loan at Partick Thistle, latched on to a Peterhead defensive error, before finding McGinn with a perfectly timed pass, and he slotted the ball into an empty net.

After going 2-0 down, McInally made a handful changes himself as Andrew McDonald, Hamish Ritchie and a trialist made way for for Jordon Brown, another trialist and Danny Strachan.

Jim McInally in the Peterhead dugout against Dundee. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Dundee got their third goal as McCowan hit a pacey shot towards goal, from just inside the box, which found the bottom left corner, leaving the Blue Toon keeper with no chance.

Less than five minutes later, Mulligan got on the scoresheet when he got the better of Peterhead’s backline, before rounding the keeper to pass the ball into an empty net for 4-0.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal