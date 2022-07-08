Peterhead: David Wilson eager to see new faces for Aberdeen cup tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Wilson hopes to see some new faces at Peterhead before the weekend as the Blue Toon try to assemble a squad to face Aberdeen.

The Buchan side have gone through a raft of trialists in recent weeks to try add the numbers they are desperately needing.

Ola Adeyemo became the seventh summer signing earlier this week after his departure from Cove Rangers, but, as it stands, Peterhead are without a goalkeeper for the Premier Sports Cup tie.

Thirteen players departed Balmoor in the summer for pastures new and the team has been light on bodies during pre-season.

Manager Jim McInally has made no secret of the need to bring players in and Wilson, who joined Peterhead last year, is in agreement.

“Jim has not been quiet about it,” he said. “We’ve got 10 fit and available for a huge game at the weekend.

“We would like to have a few more bodies in. The ones we have are of real quality, but it goes without saying that, if we’ve only got 10 or 11 boys, we need something to supplement that.

“In terms of training numbers, we’ve had a lot of trialists in so we’ve still been able to have good sessions. But people have come in, played a bounce game here and there and we’ve not really signed any.

“It’ll be interesting to see what we have on Sunday. I know Jim and Davie (Nicholls) are working tirelessly and have seen this all before.”

Wilson feeling fit and ready to take on ex-team-mate Duncan

Their plight has not been helped by an injury to midfielder Andy McCarthy, who will be out for six weeks after getting injured in last weekend’s friendly against Dundee. Defender Jason Brown is also suspended.

Wilson has just come back from injury himself, after chipping a bone in his foot and missing the end of the last campaign.

“It took a few sessions to get up to speed, but it’s fine now,” he added. “I was in a boot for six-to-eight weeks and then was rehabbing slowly.

“The last week or two, I’ve definitely started to feel back to normal again. Although my base fitness is alright, it’s a different ball game when you come back for pre-season.”

The Peterhead defender is relishing the chance to come up against former team-mate Ryan Duncan this weekend, after the young Aberdeen winger had an impressive loan spell with the Blue Toon last season.

“He’s a good lad and a good player,” said Wilson. “We know a lot about him and how dangerous he is.

“I assume we’ll see him at some point and, from what I have heard, he’s been impressing in training. Hopefully he has an off-game on Sunday.”