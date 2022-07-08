Peterhead: David Wilson eager to see new faces for Aberdeen cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: David Wilson eager to see new faces for Aberdeen cup tie

By Jamie Durent
July 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 11:50 am
Peterhead defender David Wilson, left, in action against Montrose
Peterhead defender David Wilson, left, in action against Montrose.

David Wilson hopes to see some new faces at Peterhead before the weekend as the Blue Toon try to assemble a squad to face Aberdeen.

The Buchan side have gone through a raft of trialists in recent weeks to try add the numbers they are desperately needing.

Ola Adeyemo became the seventh summer signing earlier this week after his departure from Cove Rangers, but, as it stands, Peterhead are without a goalkeeper for the Premier Sports Cup tie.

Thirteen players departed Balmoor in the summer for pastures new and the team has been light on bodies during pre-season.

Manager Jim McInally has made no secret of the need to bring players in and Wilson, who joined Peterhead last year, is in agreement.

David Wilson in action for Peterhead against Dundee
David Wilson in action for Peterhead against Dundee.

“Jim has not been quiet about it,” he said. “We’ve got 10 fit and available for a huge game at the weekend.

“We would like to have a few more bodies in. The ones we have are of real quality, but it goes without saying that, if we’ve only got 10 or 11 boys, we need something to supplement that.

“In terms of training numbers, we’ve had a lot of trialists in so we’ve still been able to have good sessions. But people have come in, played a bounce game here and there and we’ve not really signed any.

“It’ll be interesting to see what we have on Sunday. I know Jim and Davie (Nicholls) are working tirelessly and have seen this all before.”

Wilson feeling fit and ready to take on ex-team-mate Duncan

Their plight has not been helped by an injury to midfielder Andy McCarthy, who will be out for six weeks after getting injured in last weekend’s friendly against Dundee. Defender Jason Brown is also suspended.

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action.
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy.

Wilson has just come back from injury himself, after chipping a bone in his foot and missing the end of the last campaign.

“It took a few sessions to get up to speed, but it’s fine now,” he added. “I was in a boot for six-to-eight weeks and then was rehabbing slowly.

“The last week or two, I’ve definitely started to feel back to normal again. Although my base fitness is alright, it’s a different ball game when you come back for pre-season.”

The Peterhead defender is relishing the chance to come up against former team-mate Ryan Duncan this weekend, after the young Aberdeen winger had an impressive loan spell with the Blue Toon last season.

“He’s a good lad and a good player,” said Wilson. “We know a lot about him and how dangerous he is.

“I assume we’ll see him at some point and, from what I have heard, he’s been impressing in training. Hopefully he has an off-game on Sunday.”

