Angling: Aberdeen angler delighted to skip Scotland’s river aces to home nations gold for the third time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s angling aces beat the other Home Nations to win a gold medal on the River Don in the 2022 Rivers Home International – with their Aberdonian skipper saying it was ‘special’ to lead the team to victory in his local area.

The competition, which took place on June 24, was the first international event to take place post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Scotland beat England, Wales and Ireland on Aberdeen & District Angling Association waters, having caught 65 fish and accumulated 2968 points.

The six members of Team Scotland were: Richard McHattie, Ross McKeen, Mark Straughen, James Lister, Martin Stewart and Scott Hamilton, who was the reserve.

McKeen and Stewart earned their first Scotland caps on the River Don, while the former was crowned British Champion, for his individual success.

Scotland’s captain McHattie, who is a local Aberdeen angler, was delighted to win his third goal medal as the country’s skipper.

He said: “To win my third captain’s gold was a great feeling of achievement and relief at the same time.

“I’m very proud of each member in the team for all the hard work over the last two years and for the brilliant effort on match day.

“Their own personal time spent in preparation, and the effort made to help each other leading up to the international, was the best I have seen from any Scotland team.

“To represent your country at any sport is a great achievement and to be selected as captain to lead the team is a great honour and personal achievement.”

McHattie was especially proud to win gold on the River Don, saying: “To get a gold on my home water is very special to me.

“I have fished the River Don from the age of five, and have lots of happy memories from my time spent here. This is another great memory that I will cherish for a long time.”

McHattie added “I would like to thank Team Scotland, and our manager Dick Logan, for all the hard work and great team spirit.

“And a big thank you to the ADAA for allowing the international to take place on their very special water on the River Don.

“The fishing here is some of the best in Britain.”