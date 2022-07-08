Angling: Aberdeen angler delighted to skip Scotland’s river aces to home nations gold for the third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angling: Aberdeen angler delighted to skip Scotland’s river aces to home nations gold for the third time

By Sophie Goodwin
July 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 11:50 am
Richard McHattie angling
Scotland won gold at the 2022 Rivers Home International, which took place on the River Don.

Scotland’s angling aces beat the other Home Nations to win a gold medal on the River Don in the 2022 Rivers Home International – with their Aberdonian skipper saying it was ‘special’ to lead the team to victory in his local area.

The competition, which took place on June 24, was the first international event to take place post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Scotland beat England, Wales and Ireland on Aberdeen & District Angling Association waters, having caught 65 fish and accumulated 2968 points.

The six members of Team Scotland were: Richard McHattie, Ross McKeen, Mark Straughen, James Lister, Martin Stewart and Scott Hamilton, who was the reserve.

McKeen and Stewart earned their first Scotland caps on the River Don, while the former was crowned British Champion, for his individual success.

Scotland’s captain McHattie, who is a local Aberdeen angler, was delighted to win his third goal medal as the country’s skipper.

He said: “To win my third captain’s gold was a great feeling of achievement and relief at the same time.

Richard McHattie angling
Richard McHattie, who is holding the trophy, with his gold-medal winning Scotland team.

“I’m very proud of each member in the team for all the hard work over the last two years and for the brilliant effort on match day.

“Their own personal time spent in preparation, and the effort made to help each other leading up to the international, was the best I have seen from any Scotland team.

“To represent your country at any sport is a great achievement and to be selected as captain to lead the team is a great honour and personal achievement.”

McHattie was especially proud to win gold on the River Don, saying: “To get a gold on my home water is very special to me.

“I have fished the River Don from the age of five, and have lots of happy memories from my time spent here. This is another great memory that I will cherish for a long time.”

Richard McHattie.
Richard McHattie.

McHattie added “I would like to thank Team Scotland, and our manager Dick Logan, for all the hard work and great team spirit.

“And a big thank you to the ADAA for allowing the international to take place on their very special water on the River Don.

“The fishing here is some of the best in Britain.”

