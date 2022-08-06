Peterhead boss Jim McInally hoping for confidence boost against Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally believes three points at Clyde today would give his side a much needed confidence boost.

The Blue Toon were beaten 2-0 against Airdrie on the opening day of the season, after losing all four of their Premier Sports Cup games in July.

The Buchan outfit have been marred with squad issues, due to injuries, suspensions and, so far, have not been able to replace a number of players who left last term.

It’s been a less than ideal start says McInally, but he believes his side are more than capable of taking points at Clyde, which would bring some positivity back to the club.

He said: “It’s a 36-game season and we know we’re not always going to be in the situation we’re in just now where we are short of bodies.

“I’m experienced enough now that I know we just need to keep everything upbeat, because we will get that break and turn the corner at some point.

“We had a tough run of it in the cup, where the boys never really got a chance to build up confidence and feel good about themselves, because we were chasing games.

“In any walk of life, you need confidence to be successful. I said to the boys to keep working hard because they have been thrown in the deep-end a bit.

“It would be good to go and get a result at Clyde – it’s certainly not beyond us. If we get that break down there, it’ll help the boys push on.”

No game is easy in this league

Against Clyde, McInally hopes Peterhead can match their much improved and competitive second-half performance against Airdrie.

However, he says there are no easy games in League One and knows Clyde will be another tough ask after their impressive 4-1 win against Queen of the South.

The Blue Toon boss said: “We had a poor first half at Airdrie, but were decent in the second half, so we need to take those improvements into the game at Clyde.

“If we can match up to them from the start then we can give as good as we get. We just need to keep ourselves in the game from the beginning.

“Every game is tough in this league, especially for the likes of ourselves, Clyde and Edinburgh – we’re in amongst some big teams.

“Clyde got a good result last week, but we just have to do what we can do, and manage the game as best we can.”