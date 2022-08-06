Peterhead boss Jim McInally hoping for confidence boost against Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hoping for confidence boost against Clyde

By Sophie Goodwin
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally believes three points at Clyde today would give his side a much needed confidence boost.

The Blue Toon were beaten 2-0 against Airdrie on the opening day of the season, after losing all four of their Premier Sports Cup games in July.

The Buchan outfit have been marred with squad issues, due to injuries, suspensions and, so far, have not been able to replace a number of players who left last term.

It’s been a less than ideal start says McInally, but he believes his side are more than capable of taking points at Clyde, which would bring some positivity back to the club.

He said: “It’s a 36-game season and we know we’re not always going to be in the situation we’re in just now where we are short of bodies.

“I’m experienced enough now that I know we just need to keep everything upbeat, because we will get that break and turn the corner at some point.

“We had a tough run of it in the cup, where the boys never really got a chance to build up confidence and feel good about themselves, because we were chasing games.

Peterhead in Premier Sports Cup action against Aberdeen at Balmoor Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

“In any walk of life, you need confidence to be successful. I said to the boys to keep working hard because they have been thrown in the deep-end a bit.

“It would be good to go and get a result at Clyde – it’s certainly not beyond us. If we get that break down there, it’ll help the boys push on.”

No game is easy in this league

Against Clyde, McInally hopes Peterhead can match their much improved and competitive second-half performance against Airdrie.

However, he says there are no easy games in League One and knows Clyde will be another tough ask after their impressive 4-1 win against Queen of the South.

The Blue Toon boss said: “We had a poor first half at Airdrie, but were decent in the second half, so we need to take those improvements into the game at Clyde.

“If we can match up to them from the start then we can give as good as we get. We just need to keep ourselves in the game from the beginning.

“Every game is tough in this league, especially for the likes of ourselves, Clyde and Edinburgh – we’re in amongst some big teams.

“Clyde got a good result last week, but we just have to do what we can do, and manage the game as best we can.”

