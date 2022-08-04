Peterhead: Jason Brown on his recovery from ‘scary’ head injury and why he is backing his side against Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: Jason Brown on his recovery from ‘scary’ head injury and why he is backing his side against Clyde

By Sophie Goodwin
August 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:10 pm
Jason Brown
Peterhead defender Jason Brown.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown has thrown his support behind his teammates as he continues to recover from a head injury.

Brown was taken to hospital after suffering a head-knock in the Blue Toon’s Premier Sports Cup game against Stirling Albion on July 23.

He was given the all-clear the following day, but has only just returned to light non-contact training this week, as the club must follow guidance regarding head injuries.

Brown is relieved to be feeling better after the “scary” incident, and is looking forward to being able to play matches again in the near future.

Brown said: “I’m starting to feel like my normal self again. It was obviously a strange situation – I’ve got no recollection of what happened at the time.

“It was all a bit of a blur, for me, so it was a scary time. But the main thing is I got the assistance I needed and got checked out by the doctors, because it was quite a bad one.

“I was pretty much housebound last week but that’s what I needed to do to get my head back right. I just need to be patient now and follow the guidance to get back playing.

“The start of this season has been a bit of a drag personally and for the team – we’re not where we want to be, but we’re doing what we can to change that.”

Will Peterhead’s luck change at Clyde?

Peterhead have made a difficult start to the competitive season, as they were beaten in their four League Cup games before an opening day defeat to Airdrie in the league.

Brown says they know they haven’t been good enough, but has thrown his support behind his teammates ahead of the game at Clyde on Saturday.

He said: “Albeit with the problems we’ve had, we still have a capable squad. We know that if we play to our full capabilities, then we can beat any team we play.

“We’ll go down there with a game plan and the boys will be working hard on that. We’re eager to find that thing which can give us a confidence boost.

“Hopefully it’ll be our day on Saturday and that brings us the turn of fortunes that we need.”

The Blue Toon have struggled for numbers this season, with boss Jim McInally having to bolster his squad with short-term loans or trialists.

Brown says the squad are in good spirits despite recent results, which he reckons can’t can’t be blamed on the club’s player predicament.

He added: “It definitely would give us a boost if we get points against Falkirk, but, we know what situation we’re in, and we know performances haven’t been good enough.

“We won’t be blaming recent results as a hard-luck story, but we have to deal with it in the best way. The boys are in good spirits and ready to work hard.

“It’s about keeping positive and staying upbeat. We’ll listen to the manager, and hopefully go and do better this weekend.”

