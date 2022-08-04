Peterhead: Jason Brown on his recovery from ‘scary’ head injury and why he is backing his side against Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defender Jason Brown has thrown his support behind his teammates as he continues to recover from a head injury.

Brown was taken to hospital after suffering a head-knock in the Blue Toon’s Premier Sports Cup game against Stirling Albion on July 23.

He was given the all-clear the following day, but has only just returned to light non-contact training this week, as the club must follow guidance regarding head injuries.

Brown is relieved to be feeling better after the “scary” incident, and is looking forward to being able to play matches again in the near future.

Brown said: “I’m starting to feel like my normal self again. It was obviously a strange situation – I’ve got no recollection of what happened at the time.

“It was all a bit of a blur, for me, so it was a scary time. But the main thing is I got the assistance I needed and got checked out by the doctors, because it was quite a bad one.

“I was pretty much housebound last week but that’s what I needed to do to get my head back right. I just need to be patient now and follow the guidance to get back playing.

“The start of this season has been a bit of a drag personally and for the team – we’re not where we want to be, but we’re doing what we can to change that.”

Will Peterhead’s luck change at Clyde?

Peterhead have made a difficult start to the competitive season, as they were beaten in their four League Cup games before an opening day defeat to Airdrie in the league.

Brown says they know they haven’t been good enough, but has thrown his support behind his teammates ahead of the game at Clyde on Saturday.

He said: “Albeit with the problems we’ve had, we still have a capable squad. We know that if we play to our full capabilities, then we can beat any team we play.

“We’ll go down there with a game plan and the boys will be working hard on that. We’re eager to find that thing which can give us a confidence boost.

“Hopefully it’ll be our day on Saturday and that brings us the turn of fortunes that we need.”

The Blue Toon have struggled for numbers this season, with boss Jim McInally having to bolster his squad with short-term loans or trialists.

Brown says the squad are in good spirits despite recent results, which he reckons can’t can’t be blamed on the club’s player predicament.

He added: “It definitely would give us a boost if we get points against Falkirk, but, we know what situation we’re in, and we know performances haven’t been good enough.

“We won’t be blaming recent results as a hard-luck story, but we have to deal with it in the best way. The boys are in good spirits and ready to work hard.

“It’s about keeping positive and staying upbeat. We’ll listen to the manager, and hopefully go and do better this weekend.”