Peterhead ‘not brave enough’ in 2-2 League One draw with 10-man Clyde – Jack Newman

By Reporter
August 7, 2022, 9:06 am
Jack Newman made his Peterhead debut on Sunday
Peterhead's on-loan goalkeeper Jack Newman.

Peterhead might have come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Clyde and pick up their first point of the League One season – but goalkeeper Jack Newman was still left irritated at how events unfolded.

Jim McInally’s side were two down early, however, they were back level by the break, with Newman keeping the scores tied in the second half when he saved Ross Cunningham’s spot-kick.

The dismissal of Clyde’s Jordan Allan just after the hour mark left Newman feeling a chance to claim all three points had been missed.

He said: “We had dug ourselves into a hole and got out of it, but the red card changes how I feel. We should have gone to win and we did not, so it feels like two points dropped.

“It was very frustrating as it looked at times that we were the ones with 10 men.”

Blue Toon ‘not brave enough to get win’ after Clyde red card

Clyde opened the scoring on 14 minutes when Paul Kennedy crossed from the left and Cunningham headed high into the net.

It was 2-0 five minutes later when Cunningham ran on to an Allan pass and skipped past shot-stopper Newman before cracking a shot home from a tight angle.

Peterhead did not crumble and on 27 minutes trialist Robbie Scullion picked out Ola Adeyemo and the big striker turned on the spot and thumped in a low shot.

Two minutes later, parity was restored when Max Gillies charged forward and fired towards Neil Parry’s goal. His effort looked to be non-threatening, but it fell into the path of Connor O’Keefe, who took a touch before slipping a shot into the far corner.

Clyde should have retaken the lead six minutes from the break when Cunningham side-footed a Kennedy chip to the back post wide, before Peterhead’s Jack Brown was denied by Parry soon after the restart.

The game looked to have swung back Clyde’s way on 52 minutes when Ryan Strachan handled at a corner, but Newman denied Cunningham a hat-trick by using his legs to keep out his driven penalty attempt.

Peterhead’s chances of winning then increased just after the hour mark when Allan received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Newman.

That advantage was not built on, thought, and the on-loan Dundee United keeper had to deny Clyde again when he leapt to keep out a Peter Grant header.

Parry did save from Danny Strachan with 10 minutes left, but the Blue Toon were unable to make the extra man count, and Newman added: “He whacked the penalty down the middle and I stuck out my leg to block it.

“At the header, I was able to move my feet across the goal and save it.

“We did not give up when we were behind, but we were not brave enough to get the win.”

Peterhead boss Jim McInally said: “The players deserve credit for coming back. We are up and running in terms of points and goals, but it was a disappointing performance overall and especially against the 10 men.

“Too many wanted something to happen, as opposed to making something happen.”

