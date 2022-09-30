Peterhead complete loan deal for Ayr United midfielder Michael Hewitt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead complete loan deal for Ayr United midfielder Michael Hewitt

By Andy Skinner
September 30, 2022, 5:44 pm
Michael Hewitt in action for Ayr United.
Michael Hewitt in action for Ayr United.

Peterhead have signed midfielder Michael Hewitt on loan from Ayr United until January.

Former Rangers youth player Hewitt has made six appearances for the Championship outfit this season, although only once from the start.

The 21-year-old has made 15 prior appearances for the Honest Men, and previously spent a short spell on loan at Annan Athletic.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally has moved to bring Hewitt in, to further bolster his squad ahead of Saturday’s League One match away to Dunfermline.

McInally said: “I was made aware that Michael was available a few days ago and as we are still light in midfield at the moment a loan move was perfect for everyone.

“I made some calls including one with Jim Duffy who was Michael’s manager at Ayr last season, and he gave me a glowing recommendation.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

“Michael came up and trained with us this week and showed what he is all about.

“He had first team experience at a Championship level, so I am pleased to get him on board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown in action against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead players not looking for excuses, says Jack Brown
Peterhead's Jordon Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead can take zero positives from SPFL Trust Trophy battering against lower-tier…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Twenty new arrivals at Peterhead but Jim McInally hopes to add one more
Conor O'Keefe nets for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. O'Keefe is a former Elgin player.
Peterhead winger Conor O’Keefe: Manager wants wonder goals all the time now
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper.
Elgin City wary of threat posed by Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe, says former team-mate Matthew…
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe celebrates his winning goal against Kelty Hearts.
Peterhead 2-1 Kelty Hearts: Wonder goal from Conor O'Keefe earns Blue Toon a welcome…
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges players to be match-winners to end winless run

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks