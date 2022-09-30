Peterhead complete loan deal for Ayr United midfielder Michael Hewitt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have signed midfielder Michael Hewitt on loan from Ayr United until January.

Former Rangers youth player Hewitt has made six appearances for the Championship outfit this season, although only once from the start.

The 21-year-old has made 15 prior appearances for the Honest Men, and previously spent a short spell on loan at Annan Athletic.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally has moved to bring Hewitt in, to further bolster his squad ahead of Saturday’s League One match away to Dunfermline.

McInally said: “I was made aware that Michael was available a few days ago and as we are still light in midfield at the moment a loan move was perfect for everyone.

“I made some calls including one with Jim Duffy who was Michael’s manager at Ayr last season, and he gave me a glowing recommendation.

“Michael came up and trained with us this week and showed what he is all about.

“He had first team experience at a Championship level, so I am pleased to get him on board.”