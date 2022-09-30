Plaque unveiled at Powis Gateway to recognise Old Aberdeen’s links to slavery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plaque unveiled at Powis Gateway to recognise Old Aberdeen’s links to slavery

By Ross Hempseed
September 30, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 6:59 pm
Plaque displayed outside the Powis Gateway in Old Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen University.
A plaque recognising the legacy of slavery in the north-east has been erected outside Powis Gateway in Old Aberdeen.

The historic gateway, built by the Leslie family, was funded using compensation following the abolition of slavery in Britain’s Caribbean colonies in 1834.

Now owned by Aberdeen University, the structure is a symbol of the profiteering from slavery between the Caribbean and north-east Scotland.

The gateway was built using the £7,000 – £600,000 in today’s money – that the Leslie family received from the British government due to the loss of their slaves.

Slaves who worked for the Leslie family did not receive any money for the years of suffering and unpaid labour they were forced to endure.

The Powis Gateway represents historic inequality, further highlighted during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

The new plaque makes clear the history behind the site and is part of Aberdeen City Council’s commemorative plaques scheme.

‘A puzzle piece to understanding our university.’

It is also part of a wider program to recognise and address the links between Aberdeen University and north-east Scotland and slavery.

In 2020, Richard Anderson was appointed lecturer in the history of slavery and is currently conducting a two-year research project into the legacy of slavery in the region.

Mr Anderson said: “Powis Gateway is the most tangible link between the University of Aberdeen and slavery-derived wealth.

Powis Gateway was constructed with funds received following the abolition of slavery. Image: Aberdeen University.

“It is important that this history is reflected more clearly so that all those who pass through the gates can better understand their legacy and the erection of this plaque is one step in this work.

“We recognise that much more is still required both in contextualising the history of the Powis Gateway, understanding and addressing the benefits which still exist today which were built on wealth from slavery and in decolonising our curriculum.”

Aberdeen University student president Vanessa Mabonso Nzolo said: “We consider this plaque as a puzzle piece to understanding our university; as a piece of valuable evidence to help us trace and navigate the academic practices, culture, and knowledge that are embedded in the history of empire.”

An exhibition exploring the legacy of slavery in the north-east will open in spring next year in the Sir Duncan Rice Library.

Editor's Picks