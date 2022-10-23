Peterhead 0-2 Alloa Athletic: Blue Toon remain two points adrift at bottom of League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead 0-2 Alloa Athletic: Blue Toon remain two points adrift at bottom of League One

By Reporter
October 23, 2022, 12:13 pm
Peterhead's David Wilson has a goal chalked off for offside. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead's David Wilson has a goal chalked off for offside. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead remain firmly rooted to the foot of League One after two second half goals helped Alloa Athletic take the points at Balmoor.

Blue Toon assistant manager Davie Nicholls admitted it was another frustrating afternoon for his side.

He said: “It was disappointing.

“There was nothing in it in the first half and we came in at half time thinking we will go out after the break and try to impose ourselves and get the win.

“The first goal was pretty poor from our point of view. The guy plays two or three one-twos and slots it in.

“We seemed to huff and puff a bit without any real cutting edge.

“The goal we had chalked off for the offside may have been onside. Ihave seen a picture of it and it looked on but that’s just how it is going just now.

“We’ve just got to keep at it. We’re just waiting for the guys who’ve been over the course back into the team.

“We should hopefully have that in the next couple of weeks.”

Peterhead goalkeeper Tom Ritchie catches the ball under pressure from Alloa’s Connor Sammon. Image: Duncan Brown. 

The home side had the first chance when Conor O’Keefe fired wide after good work from Michael Hewitt.

At the other end, a great tackle from Jack Wilkie denied Luke Donnelly as he was about to pull the trigger.

Peterhead had the ball in the net when David Wilson slotted home after Jay Hogarth had parried an Enock Walusimbi header but the assistant had the flag up for offside.

Alloa’s Bradley Rodden then shot narrowly wide after a quick break as both teams looked for the opener.

Alloa started the brighter in the second half and took the lead with a well worked goal, Scott Taggart and Donnelly exchanged passes and from Donnelly’s back heel, Taggart coolly slotted a left-footed drive into the bottom left-hand corner.

Peterhead strove to get back into the game and a rasping drive from Julien Carre went narrowly wide.

Alloa secured the points late on when Cameron O’Donnell’s 25-yard drive was cruelly deflected past Tom Ritchie in the Peterhead goal by Jason Brown.

The Peterhead assistant was happy with some aspects of the performance.

Nicholls added: “Michael Hewitt was excellent in the middle of the park and I thought Danny Strachan had a great game as well.

“There were a few good performances but we seem to get into good positions and the final ball at times lets us down.”

Uganda international defender Enock Walusimbi made his home debut for the Blue Toon.

He said: “I thought we did well in the first half and I thought we‘d scored a good goal but the referee decided it was offside.

“Football here in Scotland is very different from back home and it is much more physical and faster.

“I will certainly learn from playing more matches.

“Every game right now is a big one for this club and we’ll have to concentrate more and score more goals, starting with another home match this weekend against Edinburgh City.”

