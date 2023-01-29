Peterhead 1-3 Queen of the South: Blue Toon drop to bottom spot after Doonhamers defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead 1-3 Queen of the South: Blue Toon drop to bottom spot after Doonhamers defeat

By Reporter
January 29, 2023, 9:35 am
Stuart McKenzie started in goal for Peterhead following his move from Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown.
Stuart McKenzie started in goal for Peterhead following his move from Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead returned to the foot of the League One table after Queen of the South came from behind to take the points at Balmoor with a 3-1 victory.

Clyde picked up a 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Dunfermline leaving the Blue Toon back at the bottom on goal difference.

Peterhead completed the signing of Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie prior to kick off.

He was handed a start by manager David Robertson with Tom Ritchie recalled by Aberdeen.

It was all going well for the Blue Toon who led at the break thanks to a Kieran Shanks spot kick on the stroke of half-time.

But second half efforts from Ruari Paton, Jaze Kabia and Connor Murray turned the gave the Doonhamers a deserved three points.

Kieran Shanks celebrates his opener for the Blue Toon. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Manager David Robertson was realistic in his assessment of the game.

He said: “We didn’t really play well at all and, in fact, I don’t think we even deserved to be one up at the interval.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve said that. In patches we’ve played well in games but we were pretty poor in this one even though we created some chances and got our noses in front.

“We sorted one or two things out at half time and we should be good enough to see the game out.

“But, as happens too often, we gift a goal when we should just deal with that one over the top.

“It’s not like they carved us open, they had a lot of possession but they didn’t open us up too much.

“The second goal was a particularly soft one.

“It’s disappointing, I feel for the likes of Kieran, Josh Oyinsan and Andy McCarthy who ran all day.

“I don’t know if it’s tiredness but we have to be able to see games out. The Airdrie game was identical although we didn’t play well.

“Sometimes you don’t play well but you win or get something from a game and this match should have been like tha.

“But we gifted them a way back into it, particularly the second goal.

“We always knew it would be hard in the second half but it’s frustrating more than anything else and some of the players are devastated in there.”

Robertson was pleased to bolster his squad with new arrivals Elie Ikwa, Oyinsan and McKenzie all in the starting line-up.

He said: “Elie should have dealt with the goal he gave away better, Stuart McKenzie didn’t have a lot to do as we gifted them their goals and Josh was a presence up front.

“There’s a lot more to come from them but it’s just frustrating overall.

“The performance wasn’t great but when you don’t play great you have to find a way to grind out results.”

Next up for Peterhead is a trip to Alloa Athletic.

Robertson added: “We’ve now got a squad that should be good enough to go and take points and not just worry every time you play Clyde.

“Obviously every game is difficult where we are but we’ve got to pick ourselves up.

“They’re not in the greatest form right now but we’ve got to be more tidy at the back.

“We should have picked up a point, even if we didn’t deserve it. We need to be able to see games out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

New Peterhead signing Elie Ikwa. Image: Racing Club Warwick
Peterhead: David Robertson pleased with 'hunger' of new boys Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Peterhead complete double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson reveals challenges of signing local players
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson puts on extra training sessions to help survival bid
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead cannot lose more ground on Clyde, says manager Robertson
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: Andy McDonald looks to Clyde game as biggest of the season
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks gets away from Aaron Comrie. Image: Duncan Brown.
Dunfermline 4-0 Peterhead: Challenging start continues for new Blue Toon boss David Robertson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson grateful for board backing in transfer market

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Lossiemouth men standing by shed they'll use for the men's shed group when it's up and running
Plans gather pace for Lossiemouth Men's Shed which supports say will 'help the town'
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach.
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland.
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Expensive energy concept. More expensive electric power increases people's expenditures.; Shutterstock ID 2223102257; purchase_order: ; job:
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run down on the Watford defender…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right

Editor's Picks

Most Commented