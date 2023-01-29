Peterhead 1-3 Queen of the South: Blue Toon drop to bottom spot after Doonhamers defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead returned to the foot of the League One table after Queen of the South came from behind to take the points at Balmoor with a 3-1 victory.

Clyde picked up a 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Dunfermline leaving the Blue Toon back at the bottom on goal difference.

Peterhead completed the signing of Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie prior to kick off.

He was handed a start by manager David Robertson with Tom Ritchie recalled by Aberdeen.

It was all going well for the Blue Toon who led at the break thanks to a Kieran Shanks spot kick on the stroke of half-time.

But second half efforts from Ruari Paton, Jaze Kabia and Connor Murray turned the gave the Doonhamers a deserved three points.

Manager David Robertson was realistic in his assessment of the game.

He said: “We didn’t really play well at all and, in fact, I don’t think we even deserved to be one up at the interval.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve said that. In patches we’ve played well in games but we were pretty poor in this one even though we created some chances and got our noses in front.

“We sorted one or two things out at half time and we should be good enough to see the game out.

“But, as happens too often, we gift a goal when we should just deal with that one over the top.

“It’s not like they carved us open, they had a lot of possession but they didn’t open us up too much.

“The second goal was a particularly soft one.

“It’s disappointing, I feel for the likes of Kieran, Josh Oyinsan and Andy McCarthy who ran all day.

“I don’t know if it’s tiredness but we have to be able to see games out. The Airdrie game was identical although we didn’t play well.

“Sometimes you don’t play well but you win or get something from a game and this match should have been like tha.

“But we gifted them a way back into it, particularly the second goal.

“We always knew it would be hard in the second half but it’s frustrating more than anything else and some of the players are devastated in there.”

Robertson was pleased to bolster his squad with new arrivals Elie Ikwa, Oyinsan and McKenzie all in the starting line-up.

He said: “Elie should have dealt with the goal he gave away better, Stuart McKenzie didn’t have a lot to do as we gifted them their goals and Josh was a presence up front.

“There’s a lot more to come from them but it’s just frustrating overall.

“The performance wasn’t great but when you don’t play great you have to find a way to grind out results.”

Next up for Peterhead is a trip to Alloa Athletic.

Robertson added: “We’ve now got a squad that should be good enough to go and take points and not just worry every time you play Clyde.

“Obviously every game is difficult where we are but we’ve got to pick ourselves up.

“They’re not in the greatest form right now but we’ve got to be more tidy at the back.

“We should have picked up a point, even if we didn’t deserve it. We need to be able to see games out.”