Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal

By Danny Law
January 28, 2023, 10:15 am Updated: January 28, 2023, 1:06 pm
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie has left Cove Rangers to join Peterhead.

The 35-year-old joined Cove Rangers in 2008 and returned to the club in 2015 following a two-year spell at Montrose.

Peterhead confirmed McKenzie’s move to Blue Toon ahead of this afternoon’s League One meeting with Queen of the South at Balmoor.

Cove played Dunfermline in McKenzie’s testimonial match in June last year.

Former Partick Thistle and Ross County goalkeeper Scott Fox joined Cove earlier this month.

McKenzie was not included in Friday night’s 5-0 defeat against Ayr United with Fox starting the match and Kyle Gourlay on the bench.

A Cove statement read: “Goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie has left Cove Rangers after requesting to be released from his contract.

“The club was keen to keep Stuart and made every effort to do so, offering the keeper a two-year deal on improved terms at the start of December, but he decided the time was right to move on, and given his long service, the board reluctantly agreed.

“A Cove legend, Stuart – who is the joint most decorated player in our history, alongside another stalwart, Eric Watson – has been at the heart of all the triumphs in recent times and played a major role in the rise from the Highland League to the Championship.

“Stuart arrived at Allan Park in 2008, and apart from a brief stint at Montrose, has been with the club ever since, celebrating his lengthy stay with a testimonial match against Dunfermline last summer.

“Often challenged, most recently by Kyle Gourlay, Stuart fought his way back into the side and was outstanding in the 2021-22 League One title triumph, keeping 17 shut-outs along the way, and even netting his first SPFL goal when his late clearance clinched a vital win over Peterhead last January.

“Everyone at Balmoral Stadium would like to thank Stuart for his valuable contribution over the years, and to wish him all success in the future.”

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley demands more fight after 5-0 loss to Ayr United

