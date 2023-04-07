No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is no time like now for Peterhead to find the winning habit, according to midfielder Andy McCarthy.

With just two victories to their name from 30 games, it is remarkable the Buchan side still have a chance of avoiding the drop from League One.

They trail Clyde by four points with a game in hand, and the Bully Wee come to Balmoor on April 22 in what could be a decisive fixture.

But, in the short-term, Peterhead have back-to-back home games, starting with Edinburgh on Saturday then leaders Dunfermline on Tuesday.

Breaking the losing habit and picking up a much-needed three points could have a huge effect on the end of their season.

“Football can change in a flash,” said McCarthy. “You never know what’s round the corner.

“We could get a result on Saturday, that could breed so much confidence in the group. That’s what we need: one result to really kick us on.

“There’s no time to wait – we need to start winning. There’s not many games left and you can’t keep going: ‘next week, next week’.

“It’s now or never and, in my time here, when it’s been like that, we’ve normally stepped up.

“We need to get a result and we need to win quick.”

McCarthy is managing a hip injury at present and is ensuring he gives himself the best chance of being available on game-day.

He spent time out a the start of the season with an ankle problem and was pitched straight back into the team given the severity of their situation.

“It’s not the best time to have it, but you just need to manage it as best you can,” said McCarthy.

“I know how to look after myself and I just need to give myself the best chance of being fit for Saturday, which is what matters at this stage of the season.”

Former Partick Thistle and Queens man McCarthy credits interim co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan with injecting an intensity into training and lifting the mood around the club.

But ultimately results are going to be the only measuring stick by which to judge their spell in charge.

“You need the positivity,” said McCarthy. “There’s no use coming in every day and being negative. Particularly with us having a few bad results, it can be hard to stay positive.

“You need to start every week afresh and learn from every game.

“You can see from the last two weeks there’s been improvements – we could have been 2-0 up against Alloa and we got done with a penalty decision against Queens.”