No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Blue Toon four points adrift at the bottom with a game in hand on Clyde.

By Jamie Durent
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown

There is no time like now for Peterhead to find the winning habit, according to midfielder Andy McCarthy.

With just two victories to their name from 30 games, it is remarkable the Buchan side still have a chance of avoiding the drop from League One.

They trail Clyde by four points with a game in hand, and the Bully Wee come to Balmoor on April 22 in what could be a decisive fixture.

But, in the short-term, Peterhead have back-to-back home games, starting with Edinburgh on Saturday then leaders Dunfermline on Tuesday.

Breaking the losing habit and picking up a much-needed three points could have a huge effect on the end of their season.

“Football can change in a flash,” said McCarthy. “You never know what’s round the corner.

“We could get a result on Saturday, that could breed so much confidence in the group. That’s what we need: one result to really kick us on.

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“There’s no time to wait – we need to start winning. There’s not many games left and you can’t keep going: ‘next week, next week’.

“It’s now or never and, in my time here, when it’s been like that, we’ve normally stepped up.

“We need to get a result and we need to win quick.”

McCarthy is managing a hip injury at present and is ensuring he gives himself the best chance of being available on game-day.

He spent time out a the start of the season with an ankle problem and was pitched straight back into the team given the severity of their situation.

“It’s not the best time to have it, but you just need to manage it as best you can,” said McCarthy.

“I know how to look after myself and I just need to give myself the best chance of being fit for Saturday, which is what matters at this stage of the season.”

Former Partick Thistle and Queens man McCarthy credits interim co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan with injecting an intensity into training and lifting the mood around the club.

Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

But ultimately results are going to be the only measuring stick by which to judge their spell in charge.

“You need the positivity,” said McCarthy. “There’s no use coming in every day and being negative. Particularly with us having a few bad results, it can be hard to stay positive.

“You need to start every week afresh and learn from every game.

You can see from the last two weeks there’s been improvements – we could have been 2-0 up against Alloa and we got done with a penalty decision against Queens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Frank Krukowski.
Joe Harper: Frank Krukowski was Peterhead prankster - I'll miss him and Morton hero…
Peterhead's Jordon Brown with a header on target against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown.
Queen of the South 2-1 Peterhead: Jordon Brown encouraged by Blue Toon display
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown in action against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown aims to bring back belief in bid to beat…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle
Paul Dixon.
Peterhead defender Paul Dixon to retire following serious knee injury
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead in no rush to appoint David Robertson's successor, says chairman Rodger Morrison
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is sent flying by Alloa's Kevin Cawley. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 0-2 Alloa: Caretaker co-boss Ryan Strachan praises Blue Toon players despite defeat
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Jordon Brown: 'Time for talking at Peterhead is over' as club rallies following David…
Conor O'Keefe, left, in action for Peterhead
Peterhead players behind management duo Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, says Conor O'Keefe
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Post Thumbnail
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented