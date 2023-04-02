Queen of the South 2-1 Peterhead: Jordon Brown encouraged by Blue Toon display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Queen of the South 2-1 Peterhead: Jordon Brown encouraged by Blue Toon display

The Balmoor side are four points adrift at the bottom of League One with six games to go.

By Danny Law
Peterhead's Jordon Brown with a header on target against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Jordon Brown with a header on target against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead suffered a fourth defeat on the spin with a 2-1 loss at Queen of the South but joint caretaker boss Jordon Brown took positives from his side’s display.

The Doonhamers took the lead in the 48th minute through Ruari Paton’s penalty before Jason Brown levelled with just over 20 minutes to go.

But it was the hosts who found the winner through Lee Connelly with six minutes remaining to leave the Blue Toon bottom of League One.

They sit four points behind second bottom Clyde, who drew 0-0 with Falkirk, with one game in hand on the Bully Wee.

Brown said: “I can’t fault the boys who started or the boys who came on.

“The attitude was absolutely different class and you could see the togetherness.

“It is so frustrating.

“It is a cliche but the decisions and the wee breaks go against you when you are at the bottom.

“I don’t know what the stats were but we created chances and could have scored a couple of times.

“I can’t fault anyone. I’m absolutely proud of everyone but there is still the disappointment of not taking anything from the game.

“We are getting closer.

“We are fully aware, with the situation we are in, that the games are running out.

“But I have nothing but pride with what we got from the boys.”

Chances spurned for the Blue Toon

Brown felt his side had chances to lead at the break and was pleased with the spirit shown by his side after going behind following recent heavy losses against Falkirk and Airdrieonians.

Peterhead’s Jason brown celebrates his equaliser. Image: Duncan Brown. 

He said: “We had a game plan and it worked really well.

“We caused them issues.

“I had a header and Kieran Shanks had a chance towards the end of the first half.

“There was another one that Shanks put across the six-yard box and it somehow went through the defender and myself.

“I felt we lost our composure for five or 10 minutes after conceding the first goal.

“We were frustrated with the penalty decision.

“Four or five of their players were saying it was either outside of the box or not a foul.

“The reaction was brilliant.

“We scored to get ourselves back in the game.

“It is about getting over the line.

“It is building blocks and taking small steps but we are running out of steps.

“It is a feeling of frustration and pride.”

Jack Brown on the attack for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Make home advantage count

Next up for Peterhead is the visit of FC Edinburgh to Balmoor this Saturday and Brown knows it is vital his side takes maximum points with only six games left to try to move away from bottom spot and automatic relegation to League Two.

He said: “We need to put points on the board.

“Last week (against Alloa) was had a good first half but the second half wasn’t so good.

“This week we were competitive right up until the 96th minute.

“It has been a while since we felt that way.

“We need to keep believing in ourselves because we can feel it is coming.

“Everyone has bought into it – from the starters to the guys who are coming on.

“We believe we can threaten teams.

“We have got a home game coming up and undoubtedly need to look at getting three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown in action against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown aims to bring back belief in bid to beat…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle
Paul Dixon.
Peterhead defender Paul Dixon to retire following serious knee injury
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead in no rush to appoint David Robertson's successor, says chairman Rodger Morrison
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is sent flying by Alloa's Kevin Cawley. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 0-2 Alloa: Caretaker co-boss Ryan Strachan praises Blue Toon players despite defeat
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Jordon Brown: 'Time for talking at Peterhead is over' as club rallies following David…
Conor O'Keefe, left, in action for Peterhead
Peterhead players behind management duo Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, says Conor O'Keefe
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Jamie Durent: Peterhead in desperate need of an identity
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison felt he had no option but to part company with…

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. 100mph careless driver caught near Findon Picture shows; B9163 near Findon. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented