Jordon Brown optimistic about Peterhead rebuild after player departures announced

In total 14 players have left Balmoor as Brown and co-manager Strachan start to plan for next term.

By Callum Law
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, right, and Ryan Strachan are preparing for next season


Co-manager Jordon Brown is hopeful of adding to Peterhead’s squad after a mass Blue Toon exodus.

As Brown and joint-boss Ryan Strachan look to rebuild following relegation from League One Kevin Joshua, Elie Ikwa, Robbie Scullion, Cody McLeod, Enock Walusimbi, Boris Melingui, Prince Asare, Paul Dixon, Glenn Gabriel and Daniel Fosu have left Balmoor.

Loan players Jack Wilkie (Dundee), Layton Bisland (Dundee United), Kieran Shanks (Arbroath) and Jack MacIver (Formartine United) have returned to their parent clubs.

Jason Brown, Danny Strachan, Andy McCarthy, Conor O’Keefe, Stuart McKenzie, Jack Brown, Hamish Ritchie, Robert Ward and the co-managers are all signed as players for next term.

Discussions are ongoing with defender David Wilson, who was loaned to Inverurie Locos in February, striker Josh Oyinsan and goalkeeper Sandy Wood.

Brown said: “We’re hopeful David will be here next season, he’s done really well in the time he’s been out on loan.

“It was under the previous manager he went out on loan, he’s always been a good asset for us, he can play numerous positions and he’s still young and can improve further.

“We’re hopeful of reaching some sort of agreement with David pretty soon.

Peterhead defender David Wilson has been on loan at Inverurie Locos

“Josh has done well for Ryan and I since we took over and he’s shown what he’s capable of.

“But his personal circumstances are a bit different. He’s from London and has been based in Perth recently so that’s all to be taken into account.

“We’ve been speaking to Josh and if we can get something that works for both Peterhead and Josh that would be great.

“Sandy’s a two-way conversation really. He really helped us out this season when we were in a difficult position.

“He’s getting a bit older and he has other commitments so we’ll be on the look-out for a goalie to challenge Stuart whether it’s Sandy or somebody else.

“We’re pretty hopeful David will stay, with Josh we’re unsure at the minute and with Sandy it’s an open conversation that we’ll take our time with.”

Pair looking at targets

Brown and Strachan are already busy speaking to potential new additions as they prepare for next season.

In the future the pair hope to avoid the turnover of players Peterhead have had this season.

Brown added: “With the guys we’ve got tied down we’re hoping to avoid having such a turnover in the future.

“It probably sounds crazy to say after being relegated and not winning many games this season, but we believe the club’s in the best place it’s been for a few years with the players we’ve got signed up.

“We’re speaking to targets and if they all came through that would be ideal but we’re prepared for if they don’t.

“But going forward we do want to avoid the kind of turnover of we’ve had this season.”

[[title]]

[[text]]





