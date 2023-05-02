Blue Toon defenders sign new long-term deals at Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defenders Jason Brown and Danny Strachan have committed their future to the club by signing new long-term deals.

Captain Brown will lead the club’s bid to return to League One after signing a new three-year contract.

Right back Strachan has also committed his future to the club by signing a three-year deal.

The duo’s decision to sign new deals takes the number of contracted players at the club for next season to 10.

Brown has no hesitation in extending his stay at Balmoor Stadium and the centre-half hopes his club’s return to League Two is a brief one next season.

He said: “It was an easy decision for myself. You’re well looked after here at Peterhead and I feel that I owe something back to the club as well after this season.

“To get tied down on a longer contract is a no-brainer.

“Everyone knows the love I have for the club. It feels like it’s passed so quickly but it’s one that I’ve really enjoyed and I’ll be hoping for many more.”

Strachan has echoed his skipper’s intention to bounce back to League One at the first attempt in the new campaign.

He said: “My heart was always here and I always wanted to stay at Peterhead, hopefully we can bounce straight back up next season and that will be the aim from everyone.

“Hopefully this is the start of exciting times for the club and we can get success along the way.

“I am starting to grow into the team more, people that have watched us play recently can see what we’re trying to do and I am keen to play my part in that moving forward.”

Co-bosses delighted to tie defenders down to new deals

The duo become co-managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown’s first signings following their appointment last week.

Ryan Strachan said: “We are delighted with it, since the news broke last week we wanted to get our main players here at the club for the next few years, both Jason and Danny are the core when it comes to the club.”

Jordon Brown added: “We’re an ambitious club and we have to tie our assets down to longer-term deals.

“It’s a statement and two local boys who are popular with the supporters, we hope it’s the first of many and these boys fit the criteria in what we’re looking for as players.”