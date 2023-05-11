Aberdeen band Vansleep smash through 250,000 mark in Spotify streams as new EP released

Rising Aberdeen alternative band Vansleep have smashed through the 250,000 mark in Spotify streams – and are on course to rack up many more.

The four-piece’s material has been downloaded in 67 different countries with a strong fanbase building across Europe.

Vansleep fever has even hit Finland with hundreds of fans in the capital Helsinki.

The buzz surrounding Vansleep is set to ramp up further having recently released their second EP How Many Nights.

EP track Well, You Disappoint Me Boy which was also released as a single has been included on two playlists by Spotify.

Influential streaming platform Spotify added the track to both their Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Rock playlists.

Vansleep play a launch show for the EP at Cafe Drummonds in Aberdeen on Friday, May 26.

Drummer Bilal Benzahia said: “We have played with people who off the back of a key playlist feature on Spotify, and the right song at the right time factor, everything has blown up for them.

“Every time you release a single on Spotify or any streaming service you have the chance of that happening to you.

“For the single Well, You Disappoint Me Boy the overseas country streaming it most is Finland.

“We got a few hundred listeners in Helsinki out of nowhere.”

Spotify playlist a ‘big box ticked’

Vansleep’s recent EP release was heralded by singles Well, You Disappoint Me Boy and Welcome to the 1%.

Both singles featured on BBC Radio Scotland Introducing show.

Vansleep are Bilal (drums), Keir Smith (guitar), Kyle MacRitchie (singer) and Steven Sey (bass).

Keir said: “Receiving editorial playlist support from Spotify was definitely a big box ticked for us.

“I compare it to the modern day equivalent of being played on the radio, say 30 years ago.

“As an upcoming band you are banking on that chance of getting featured on one of Spotify’s playlists as part of the upcoming releases.”

A progression in sound and lyricism

Formed in 2016 Vansleep released debut single Get Up to acclaim two years later.

They have since released singles Streetlights, Lover, The Way You Move and Oceans as well as two EP’s.

New EP How Many Nights marks a significant progression in the band’s sound and lyricism.

Sonically the tracks are darker, more expansive and ambitious whilst the lyrics are the most open and honest in the band’s career.

Keir said: “There is a maturity now because when we first came together and started playing songs we were about 18.

“Now we are in our early twenties.

“Our lead songwriter Kyle would definitely say the tracks Past Times and Future Lows and This Carnival Is Over have some of our most honest and introspective lyrics.

Bilal expanded, saying: “If you listen through our music from the beginning you will hear an Indie, almost commercial rock sound.

“It has been replaced by a more alternative, darker sound.

“Kyle said to me there was a time when he was writing where he tried to make the lyrics quite open to interpretation and not on anything specific.

“However the songs on this EP are absolutely more about his feelings and his experiences.”

Unveiling more new songs at show

As well as gaining fans across Europe the four-piece have built a formidable backing within the Granite City.

Vansleep will officially launch the How Many Nights EP at Cafe Drummonds on Friday, May 26.

Support is from Hitlist and Toothe.

Fans will also get to hear more new tracks at the show for the first time.

Keir: “We want to give this EP the best introduction into the world we can and the launch show is a good way of celebrating its release.

“Although the show is launching this EP we are still planning on featuring quite a few songs we have written since recording it.

“Working on new ideas is always a constant for us as Kyle is so good at churning out ideas.”