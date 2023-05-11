Aberdeen band Vansleep smash through 250,000 mark in Spotify streams as new EP released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen band Vansleep smash through 250,000 mark in Spotify streams as new EP released

Vansleep's streams set to accelerate further as new track Well, You Disappoint Me Boy has been included on two playlists by influential music platform Spotify

Aberdeen band Vansleep are gaining a following across Europe. Photo by Joe Mackay
By Sean Wallace

Rising Aberdeen alternative band Vansleep have smashed through the 250,000 mark in Spotify streams – and are on course to rack up many more.

The four-piece’s material has been downloaded in 67 different countries with a strong fanbase building across Europe.

Vansleep fever has even hit Finland with hundreds of fans in the capital Helsinki.

The buzz surrounding Vansleep is set to ramp up further having recently released their second EP How Many Nights.

EP track Well, You Disappoint Me Boy which was also released as a single has been included on two playlists by Spotify.

Influential streaming platform Spotify added the track to both their Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Rock playlists.

Vansleep play a launch show for the EP at Cafe Drummonds in Aberdeen on Friday, May 26.

Aberdeen band Vansleep are making waves across Europe. Photo by Joe Mackay

Drummer Bilal Benzahia said: “We have played with people who off the back of a key playlist feature on Spotify, and the right song at the right time factor, everything has blown up for them.

“Every time you release a single on Spotify or any streaming service you have the chance of that happening to you.

“For the single Well, You Disappoint Me Boy the overseas country streaming it most is Finland.

“We got a few hundred listeners in Helsinki out of nowhere.”

Spotify playlist a ‘big box ticked’

Vansleep’s recent EP release was heralded by singles Well, You Disappoint Me Boy and Welcome to the 1%.

Both singles featured on BBC Radio Scotland Introducing show.

Vansleep are Bilal (drums), Keir Smith (guitar), Kyle MacRitchie (singer) and Steven Sey (bass).

Aberdeen alternative band Vansleep have released a new EP. Photo by Joe Mackay

Keir said: “Receiving editorial playlist support from Spotify was definitely a big box ticked for us.

“I compare it to the modern day equivalent of being played on the radio, say 30 years ago.

“As an upcoming band you are banking on that chance of getting featured on one of Spotify’s playlists as part of the upcoming releases.”

A progression in sound and lyricism

Formed in 2016 Vansleep released debut single Get Up to acclaim two years later.

They have since released singles Streetlights, Lover, The Way You Move and Oceans as well as two EP’s.

New EP How Many Nights marks a significant progression in the band’s sound and lyricism.

Sonically the tracks are darker, more expansive and ambitious whilst the lyrics are the most open and honest in the band’s career.

Rising Aberdeen band Vansleep have been included on Spotify playlists. Photo by Joe Mackay

Keir said: “There is a maturity now because when we first came together and started playing songs we were about 18.

“Now we are in our early twenties.

“Our lead songwriter Kyle would definitely say the tracks Past Times and Future Lows and This Carnival Is Over have some of our most honest and introspective lyrics.

Bilal expanded, saying: “If you listen through our music from the beginning you will hear an Indie, almost commercial rock sound.

“It has been replaced by a more alternative, darker sound.

“Kyle said to me there was a time when he was writing where he tried to make the lyrics quite open to interpretation and not on anything specific.

“However the songs on this EP are absolutely more about his feelings and his experiences.”

Aberdeen band Vansleep are set for a launch show for their new EP. Photo by Joe Mackay

Unveiling more new songs at show

As well as gaining fans across Europe the four-piece have built a formidable backing within the Granite City.

Vansleep will officially launch the How Many Nights EP at Cafe Drummonds on Friday, May 26.

Support is from Hitlist and Toothe.

Fans will also get to hear more new tracks at the show for the first time.

Keir: “We want to give this EP the best introduction into the world  we can and the launch show is a good way of celebrating its release.

“Although the show is launching this EP we are still planning on featuring quite a few songs we have written since recording it.

“Working on new ideas is always a constant for us as Kyle is so good at churning out ideas.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

