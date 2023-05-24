Kieran Shanks looking to deliver goals to help Peterhead mount title challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Kieran Shanks looking to deliver goals to help Peterhead mount title challenge

The striker - who was previously on loan at the Blue Toon - has joined from Arbroath on a permanent basis.

By Callum Law
Kieran Shanks, right, is pleased to have joined Peterhead on a permanent basis
Kieran Shanks, right, is pleased to have joined Peterhead on a permanent basis

Kieran Shanks wants to help fire Peterhead back to League One after joining on a permanent basis.

The striker – who was on loan at the Blue Toon during the second half of the season – has penned a two-year contract at Balmoor after a deal was agreed with Arbroath.

Despite Peterhead getting relegated to League Two this season Shanks enjoyed playing for the Buchan side and is upbeat about next season under co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan.

Explaining why he was keen to return to the Blue Toon, the 21-year-old said: “The way I’ve been treated by the club was a big part of it.

“They showed how much they wanted me from Jordon and Ryan to the board. They pulled out the stops to get me.

“They feel I can do well this season and I want to repay them.

“Even though it was a difficult period towards the end of the season I still enjoyed playing for Peterhead.

“What happened wasn’t what we wanted but next season is the one I’ll be truly judged on because it’s a whole season.

“Hopefully I can play my part in firing the club back up to League One.

“There have been a lot of changes at the club already this summer, but I think I’ve gelled well with a few of the players already and hopefully I can kick on next season.

“We’ve got a bit of youth in the squad but also a bit of experience and I think we’ve got a good mix for next season.”

Chance to produce his best

Regular action was another important factor in Shanks’ decision to leave Arbroath.

He joined the Championship Red Lichties from Breedon Highland League side Inverurie Locos a year ago and made 22 appearances, of which only seven were starts.

But after switching to Peterhead in January all 17 of his appearances were from the start.

Shanks added: “Game time is a big thing and everyone knows that to produce your best you need to playing regularly, you can’t do it when you’re just playing here and there.

Kieran Shanks, left, in action for Peterhead

“Once you get a run of games if you find a bit of form you get going and don’t really look back.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Arbroath because I’d only joined last summer.

“But you’ve just got to do what’s best for you and go where you see yourself getting the most minutes so you can show everyone what you can do.

“I’ve just turned 21 and at this sort of age you need to be playing regularly so if I can benefit and if Peterhead can benefit from this move then it’ll be a win-win situation.”

