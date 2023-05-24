Kieran Shanks looking to deliver goals to help Peterhead mount title challenge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Shanks wants to help fire Peterhead back to League One after joining on a permanent basis.

The striker – who was on loan at the Blue Toon during the second half of the season – has penned a two-year contract at Balmoor after a deal was agreed with Arbroath.

Despite Peterhead getting relegated to League Two this season Shanks enjoyed playing for the Buchan side and is upbeat about next season under co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan.

Explaining why he was keen to return to the Blue Toon, the 21-year-old said: “The way I’ve been treated by the club was a big part of it.

“They showed how much they wanted me from Jordon and Ryan to the board. They pulled out the stops to get me.

“They feel I can do well this season and I want to repay them.

“Even though it was a difficult period towards the end of the season I still enjoyed playing for Peterhead.

Peterhead FC are delighted to announce that we've agreed terms for the signing of striker Kieran Shanks from Championship club Arbroath FC for an undisclosed fee, subject to Scottish FA clearance on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old joins permanently from the Gayfield Park… pic.twitter.com/dxgpxrfXg6 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) May 23, 2023

“What happened wasn’t what we wanted but next season is the one I’ll be truly judged on because it’s a whole season.

“Hopefully I can play my part in firing the club back up to League One.

“There have been a lot of changes at the club already this summer, but I think I’ve gelled well with a few of the players already and hopefully I can kick on next season.

“We’ve got a bit of youth in the squad but also a bit of experience and I think we’ve got a good mix for next season.”

Chance to produce his best

Regular action was another important factor in Shanks’ decision to leave Arbroath.

He joined the Championship Red Lichties from Breedon Highland League side Inverurie Locos a year ago and made 22 appearances, of which only seven were starts.

But after switching to Peterhead in January all 17 of his appearances were from the start.

Shanks added: “Game time is a big thing and everyone knows that to produce your best you need to playing regularly, you can’t do it when you’re just playing here and there.

“Once you get a run of games if you find a bit of form you get going and don’t really look back.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Arbroath because I’d only joined last summer.

“But you’ve just got to do what’s best for you and go where you see yourself getting the most minutes so you can show everyone what you can do.

“I’ve just turned 21 and at this sort of age you need to be playing regularly so if I can benefit and if Peterhead can benefit from this move then it’ll be a win-win situation.”