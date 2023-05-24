David Ross: Honour crofters’ hard work by keeping tradition going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Ross: Honour crofters’ hard work by keeping tradition going

A way must be found to reward crofters in Scotland for working their crofts and not selling.

Some are concerned that 20,000 crofts and 33,000 people are under threat (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
Some are concerned that 20,000 crofts and 33,000 people are under threat (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
By David Ross

An abandoned slate island south of Oban, the former home of Third Lanark FC in Glasgow, First World War gun batteries at the mouth of the Cromarty Firth, a Viking boatyard on Skye, and a shepherd’s house in the Pentland Hills all feature in a fascinating new book.

Some 55 sites with one thing in common: humankind has turned its back on them – some in living memory, others a millennium since.

The book comes from the Scottish publishing powerhouse that is Birlinn. Wild History: Journeys into Lost Scotland is by Edinburgh-based writer James Crawford, and follows his successful Scotland from the Sky book and television series.

The author is clear: “Scotland long ago lost any claim to true wilderness… No parts – even those areas that are perceived as the most ‘extreme’ or ‘remote’ – have been left untouched by people.”

It brings to mind the words of a Canadian writer, the late Hugh MacLennan, whose forebears were forced to leave Kintail: “Above the 60th parallel in Canada you feel that nobody but God has ever been there before you, but in a deserted Highland glen you feel that everyone who mattered was dead and gone.”

Although indigenous peoples would have been above the 60th parallel since God visited, MacLennan’s were powerful lines on the difference between wilderness and engineered emptiness.

There are, however, other parts of the Highlands where people still live on the land. That they still do is due to one thing: crofting.

This unique system of land tenure came into being following the Napier Commission, set up by William Gladstone in May 1883 “to inquire into the condition of the crofters and cottars in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland”. Poverty, eviction, oppression and exploitation at the hands of landowners (some enriched by slavery) meant, for many, a condition of chronic distress.

The Crofters Holdings Act of 1886 crucially granted crofters security of tenure, the right to arbitration over rent increases, and the right to bequeath their tenancies. More was needed, but it meant not everyone who mattered was dead and gone from the Highlands.

There has, however, been concern for some time that the system which still sustains 20,000 crofts and 33,000 people is under threat.

Crofting legislation has changed over time

The most recent edition of The Crofter magazine, published by representative body the Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF), carries a fresh warning. It comes from John Toal, and should be heeded. He spent over 30 years working in the crofting field, including time as the statutory Crofting Commission’s head of policy and development.

He recalls the commission stating recently that it would continue to seek for all crofts to be held by active crofters. He thought some might be sceptical.

Thirty-five years ago, the Scottish Crofters’ Union (or SCU – SCF’s predecessor) produced a paper called A Better Crofting Future: Getting Croft Land into Active Occupancy. Many of its recommendations were taken up, but absentee and inactive crofters remain an issue.

The SCU raised another serious problem that was still pressing – the sale of crofts and crofting tenancies on the open market for prices well beyond local people. The demand for house sites was proving insatiable.

Shetland Crofthouse Museum in Dunrossness, Boddam (Image: Shetland Museum & Archives)

The first brick in the legislative wall which had made crofters the most protected rural tenants for 90 years had been removed in 1976. The then Labour government’s Crofting Reform (Scotland) Act gave crofters the right to buy their crofts. It unlocked crofting’s door to market forces.

In 2008, the committee of inquiry, under Professor Mark Shucksmith, wrote a radical prescription, including the abolition of what was then the Crofters Commission – later replaced by the Crofting Commission, with crofters elected to its board.

But Shucksmith recommended 10 locally elected crofting boards. They could suspend the crofter’s 1976 right to buy if in the community’s interests.

All sub-lets and tenancies would have to be approved by the boards. They could limit the number of crofts held by one crofter. Initially well received, the Shucksmith report was to be denounced by some vociferous crofters.

Will a crofting system exist in 35 years?

John Toal quotes fellow P&J parishioner, historian Jim Hunter, supporting Shucksmith, warning MSPs that these new market forces could destroy crofting “as surely, maybe more surely than their pre-1886 equivalent threatened to do”. But Shucksmith’s report now unfairly gathers dust.

Since the establishment of the Scottish parliament, ministers have tinkered round the edges of crofting in their reforms. John Toal concludes: “The question remains as to whether such an approach will see a crofting system in existence in 35 years.”

A way must be found to reward crofters for working their crofts and not selling

Ministers must see that new houses, many for holiday use, would be a poor memorial to crofting. A way must be found to reward crofters for working their crofts and not selling. Making crofting a focus for the considerable public money being spent fighting climate change is one avenue.

The common grazing committees offer a structure to engage directly with crofters. It should at least be explored.

David Ross is a veteran Highland journalist, author and a supporter of Community Land Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]