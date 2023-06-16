Peterhead sign Motherwell academy product Jordan Armstrong on two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead’s summer rebuild continued with the signing of former Cowdenbeath defender Jordan Armstrong on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Motherwell academy – but did not make an appearance for the senior team, before moving on to Stenhousemuir, East Kilbride and Alloa Athletic.

Last season Armstrong plied his trade in the Lowland League with Cowdenbeath, captaining Blue Brazil to a 15th-place finish in the Scottish fifth-tier.

He becomes the Blue Toon’s eighth summer signing as co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan rebuild their squad following relegation, and prepare for life in League Two.

Armstrong will join new recruits Conner Duthie, Aaron Reid, Robert Ward, Scott Ross, Kieran Shanks, Kieran Gibbons and Joe McKee at Balmoor next term.

Co-manager Brown is delighted to have secured Armstrong’s services, saying: “We’re very happy with this one. It was obviously evident to everyone that we were in the market for a left-back and Jordan gives us that balance.

“He’s a big strong, physical boy and has been Cowdenbeath captain recently.

“He comes with a good pedigree and he can push on with us.”

