Dear Dad, what’s it like up there?: Buckie funeral director launches Postbox to Heaven in time for Father’s Day

When Katrina Adams heard about a way for loved ones to send letters to friends and family who’ve gone, she wanted to replicate it in Buckie.

“There are so many times when you just wish you had a chance to tell your mum or dad, or your friend, something, but then reality hits that they’re not here any more,” said the business manager of William R Mair Funeral Directors.

“The team here have their own stories of losing some very dear loved ones and it’s always a recurring theme especially around birthdays and anniversaries.

“Now the community of Moray and Aberdeenshire have a way to express those feelings too.”

A heavenly box for Scotland

The idea was inspired by a story about a similar project at Gedling Crematorium, Nottingham. Katrina then set about sourcing a letterbox for their premises on Newlands Lane.

The white, traditional-style box brandishes the initials of the late Queen, ER II, in gold with a slot for letters to be posted through.

“I’ve yet to hear of anything similar in Scotland. I believe we are the first to set up the Postbox to Heaven here,” she added.

A notice is posted on the front with instructions. It states: “Thank you for taking a moment to stop by our special postbox. Whether you wish to write to a loved one on the day of a special anniversary or just wanted to put your thoughts to paper, this is a dedicated place for posting your letters.”

Sealed and saved

Additional guidance is also noted asking passers by not to post Royal Mail or stamped letters in the box.

When mail does arrive it will remain sealed and stored in case any families wish it to be returned at a later date.

“We will keep the mail in our archives,” said Katrina, “always kept highly confidential.”

Father’s Day comfort

Now Katrina and the team hope the idea will be utilised this Father’s Day.

“What better time than that? It can be such a difficult time for people who have lost their dads. We really hope this will be a comfort to many.”

Part of Dignity funerals, William R Mair has been operating for more than 20 years in and around Aberdeenshire.