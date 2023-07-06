Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson praises Mark Gallagher after Cove Rangers switch

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson has high hopes for Mark Gallagher following his departure to Cove Rangers.

Midfielder Gallagher has left the Pitmedden side after a year to return to full-time football on a two-year deal with League One outfit Cove.

It follows a successful trial period with Paul Hartley’s men.

Reflecting on Gallagher’s move from North Lodge Park, boss Anderson reckons the 22-year-old, who has previously been with Ross County and Aberdeen, could progress further up the pyramid in the future.

Progression during time at Pitmedden

He said: “I’ve been very impressed with Mark during his time with us.

“We knew when we signed him we were getting a special player and he’s had game time with us and managed to develop.

“He’s done great and there were three or four teams from higher up who were interested in him.

“He’s now got the chance to go back into full-time football, which is something he’s wanted to do.

“It ticks a lot of boxes for him and, with the ability he’s got, I do feel he can progress again if he keeps working hard.

“With his ability I’ve felt he should be full-time and he backs that up with having a really good attitude and he’s got the rewards for it.

“I think the potential is there for Mark to move up the levels again.

“But that will be up to him. If he keeps the attitude he’s had I don’t see any reason why he can’t keep progressing.

“It’s worked out well for both parties. When we took the job at Formartine we wanted to try to get good young players in.

“That’s worked for us because we’ve had good players playing for us and it’s worked well for them because they’ve had game time.

“We’ve said to them if the opportunity arose to go to a higher level we would be fair to them.”

Successful campaign at Formartine has triggered full-time return

Gallagher is thrilled to secure a return to full-time football, crediting his spell in the Highland League with being the most fruitful of his career thus far.

He added: “I’m very happy to be here. As soon as I heard there was interest I was keen to get it done. Playing full-time football again was my ambition, and I feel like this is the perfect place to continue my development in the game.

“I have had good experiences in my career so far. I started out at Ross County, and after three years playing in their youth team, I got a move to Aberdeen.

“Although I didn’t break through there, I learnt so much about both myself and ways of playing, and I’m definitely a better player for it now.

“Last season was definitely the best of my career so far. I played every game for Formartine, and I learnt a completely different side to the game.

“The Highland League has some very talented players, and every week we faced tough opposition, so it was a real test, but one I loved, and it definitely helped me to improve.

“Now that I’m here I can’t wait to get started. I know a few of the boys such as Vigurs and Naismith from my time at Ross County, and Luke Strachan who I played alongside whilst on loan at Forfar, so I’m looking forward to joining up with them and getting to know the rest of the boys.”