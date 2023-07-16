Search continues for boy, 15, swept away by River North Esk near Edzell

The search for a 15-year-old boy swept away by the River North Esk at Edzell is continuing today.

The teen got into difficulty near Gannochy Bridge, part of the popular Blue Door river walk on Saturday.

The alarm was raised at about 5.10pm by the group who were with the boy.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Arbroath, Montrose and Stonehaven were scrambled to the scene, and a helicopter was scramble to the scene.

The fire service’s water rescue units are also searching for the teen.

Efforts are ongoing today.

The boy’s family are being kept informed of the latest developments.

Search is continuing

​A police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a 15-year-old boy in difficulty in the water in the River North Esk near Gannochy Bridge, Edzell, around 5.10pm on Saturday.

““Emergency services remain in attendance and searches are ongoing.

“The boy’s next of kin are aware.”

Emergency operation

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 5.03pm on Saturday to an incident at Blue Door River Walk, Edzell.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the area.

“Crews remained at the scene until 10.50pm on Saturday.”

The spokeswoman said: “We were called to a rescue operation on the River North Esk near to the Gannochy Bridge.

“We sent two water rescue units, one from Kingsway, Dundee and one from Central area at the scene.

“There were also three fire appliances from Brechin, Laurencekirk and Forfar involved.”

Road closures in place

The road between Edzell and Fettercairn remains closed to allow the search to continue.

One eyewitness said: “I was walking on the path at the side of the river when I heard a lot of screaming.

“I saw a group of boys who seemed really distressed. They had already called for help.

“It looks like they were jumping from the rocks into the water when there was some kind of incident.

“I really hope everyone is OK.”