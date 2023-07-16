Search continues for boy, 15, swept away by River North Esk near Edzell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search continues for boy, 15, swept away by River North Esk near Edzell

The boy was with a group of friends when he got into difficulty by Gannochy Bridge, near the Blue Door river walk in Edzell.

By Lindsay Hamilton
A major search and rescue is under way for a boy swept away by the River North Esk yesterday. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DCT Media
A major search and rescue is under way for a boy swept away by the River North Esk yesterday. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DCT Media

The search for a 15-year-old boy swept away by the River North Esk at Edzell is continuing today.

The teen got into difficulty near Gannochy Bridge, part of the popular Blue Door river walk on Saturday.

The alarm was raised at about 5.10pm by the group who were with the boy.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Arbroath, Montrose and Stonehaven were scrambled to the scene, and a helicopter was scramble to the scene.

The fire service’s water rescue units are also searching for the teen.

Efforts are ongoing today.

The boy’s family are being kept informed of the latest developments.

Search is continuing

​A police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a 15-year-old boy in difficulty in the water in the River North Esk near Gannochy Bridge, Edzell, around 5.10pm on Saturday.

““Emergency services remain in attendance and searches are ongoing.

“The boy’s next of kin are aware.”

The blue door at the start of the Edzell Walk. Picture: Keith Broomfield

Emergency operation

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 5.03pm on Saturday to an incident at Blue Door River Walk, Edzell.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the area.

“Crews remained at the scene until 10.50pm on Saturday.”

The spokeswoman said: “We were called to a rescue operation on the River North Esk near to the Gannochy Bridge.

“We sent two water rescue units, one from Kingsway, Dundee and one from Central area at the scene.

“There were also three fire appliances from Brechin, Laurencekirk and Forfar involved.”

Police closed the road heading to the blue door walk at the park at Edzell. Image: Lindsey Hamilton

Road closures in place

The road between Edzell and Fettercairn remains closed to allow the search to continue.

One eyewitness said: “I was walking on the path at the side of the river when I heard a lot of screaming.

“I saw a group of boys who seemed really distressed. They had already called for help.

“It looks like they were jumping from the rocks into the water when there was some kind of incident.

“I really hope everyone is OK.”

